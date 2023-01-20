Read full article on original website
Related
Tinder considering new $500 subscription tier
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— How much would you pay to use a dating app? Tinder is considering a $500 per month membership level. Right now, there’s no word on what additional features would be included. Another app owned by the same parent company, Match Group, called Hinge, is also...
Natty Light beer given retro makeover
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Cans of Natty Light will soon be getting a retro-inspired makeover. The look mirrors the natural light can design from 1979. It’s part of the company’s campaign to mature the identity of the beer, which is popular amongst college-aged people. No word yet on...
USPS: Forever Stamp prices increase by 3 cents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Forever stamps now cost a few cents more. The prices of the stamps that never expire went up three cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The US Postal Service announced the increase back in October. Other types of shipping also went up. First-class mail is just...
ABC Columbia News: Murdaugh trial day one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh is accused in the 2021 murders of his wife and son. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada is covering the case and joins us live from Colleton County for more on day one.
Chinese New Year celebrations highlight the culture in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Sunday marked the first day of the Chinese New Year with many in the Columbia area spending the day celebrating. One of those celebrations was at Boku Kitchen and Saloon as a crowd welcomed the Chinese New Year alongside festive décor and gifts. Owner Michael Duganier said that, with his being a pan-Asian restaurant, he felt like going all out for the holiday.
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
Lexington traffic to be rerouted during marathon run on Jan. 28
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is notifying the public of a traffic alert for January 28, during Be the Buffalo 5K run/ walk marathon. The event is estimated to have more than 150 runners participating. Deputies will be directing traffic. Officials say Ball Park Rd. will...
Midlands Literacy Council wins $4,500 grant from national group
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Literacy program Turning Pages SC, won a $4,500 grant from Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation, a New York based group. Turning Pages has helped adults learn how to read through one-on-one, free tutoring since 1968. The council was chosen for the prize out of 150...
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials. Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station. This...
The Alex Murdaugh trial — a timeline of major events leading to today’s jury selection
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, the events surrounding the troubled Murdaugh family began long before today. ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams provides a brief timeline on how we got here.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a Brunch!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dedicated Senior Medical Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch at the Busby Street Community Center on February 10. Organizers say the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 1735 Busby Street. The public is encouraged to RSVP no later than...
Local Living: Valentine’s Day in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Local Living, we are talking some Valentine’s Day events. Dedicated Senior Medical Center is hosting a Valentine’s Day brunch at the Busby Street Community Center on February 10. Organizers say the event will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1...
City of Columbia District Four to hold special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced a special election for District Four to be held on March 28. Officials say the filing period opened on January 13, 2023 at noon and closed today at noon. The below candidates are included in this election for a term ending...
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
January is the snowiest month in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Snow in the Midlands. A 7-year snow drought had finally been broken as flakes fell across the region. Looking back at the snow totals we not only saw snow but multiple inches; around 2-3 mainly north of I-20. These totals, were nothing compared to our largest snowfalls in the Midlands. The 24 inches of snow in Clarendon county stand as the record for 1 day snowfall in the state. Most of these county records come from the Great Southeastern Snowstorm back in February 1973, that saw most of the Midlands under a foot of snowfall.
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Fairfield Coroner releases name of victim in single vehicle collision
FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Coroner released the name of a person who was killed in a single vehicle car accident. Coroner Hill says 57 year-old Stacy Fuller was the back seat passenger of a vehicle that left the roadway on Rion Rd., overturning, and striking several trees before catching fire.
Kershaw Coroner: High school junior identified as car crash victim
KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Coroner has identified the victim in a car crash that happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday on Ridgeway Road in Lugoff. The victim was identified as 16 year old William Shealy. Shealy was driving a Nissan headed toward Lugoff and when he collided with a...
SC State Museum hosting ‘Amore Under the Stars’ to celebrate Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum Foundation announced the return of Amore Under the Stars on Valentine’s Day. According to organizers, the after-hours fundraising event will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. Guests are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic evening that includes a live musical performance from the ColaJazz Little Big Band, a special tour through the museum galleries, a one-of-a-kind planetarium show, night sky observing and more. Proceeds go directly to support educational programs at the museum, say officials.
