Westfield, Hadley schools among winners of MassDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced the winners of their “Name a Snowplow” contest and four local schools were chosen!

Elementary and middle schools across Massachusetts submitted their name ideas to MassDOT over the last two months. In total, 12 snowplows will be named during their service in the 2022/2023 winter season. Here are the winners:

• Pittsfield – 4th Grade class of Crosby Elementary School – Flurry Fighter

• Westfield – 3rd Grade class of Munger Hill School – Luke Snowalker

• Hadley – 5th Grade class of Hadley Elementary School – Snow Day, No Way

• Shelburne Falls – 6th Grade class of Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School – Sled Zeppelin

• Fitchburg – 1st Grade class of Reingold Elementary School – Plower Ranger

• Somerville – 4th Grade class of John F. Kennedy School – Sherlock Snowmes

• Stoughton – Kindergarten class of Wilkins Elementary School – Snowdrop

• Canton – 2nd Grade class of JFK Elementary School – Artic Beast

• Boylston – 8th Grade class of Tahanto Middle-High School – Blizzard Wizard

• Malden – 5th Grade class of TEC Connections Academy Online School – Snow Big Deal

• Attleboro – 7th Grade class of Wamsutta Middle School – Snow Time to Lose

• Boston – 5th Grade class of James F. Condon School K-8 – Blizzard of Oz

Credit: MassDOT

“We are excited about the results of our first-ever contest to partner with school students across Massachusetts to name several of our snowplows,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “In addition to recognizing the schools that submitted winning names, this contest also strengthens the connection MassDOT has with communities across the Commonwealth.”

Each winning classroom will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from a MassDOT plow vehicle with the winning name on it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.