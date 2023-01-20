LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy weekend! Today we have a small chance of showers in the early morning, but it should be dry by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies all day. A cold front will come through in the evening hours, shifting winds from south to north at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight into Sunday temperatures will drop to the low 30s. We will then see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with light northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will start mostly sunny with cloud coverage building throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s with east winds at 10 to 20 mph.

