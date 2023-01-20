Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist kicks off 13 week grief share support group
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron Baptist Church is kicking off its 13-week Grief Share Support Group with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one. Linda Purdue has been the program’s facilitator for several years.
kswo.com
Fort Sill hosts annual 5K polar bear plunge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Fort Sill kicked off it’s first race of the year with their Polar Bear 5K at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. The 5K had 221 participants and was followed by a plunge in the lake, which had significantly less participants. One participant, Sharon Cheatwood says she’s...
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry hosting Red & White Sweetheart Ball fundraiser
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry will be hosting its fundraising event, ‘The Red and White Sweetheart Ball,’ to support its efforts in helping the community. 7News spoke with Adriene Davis, the founder of Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, about the event and what the community can...
kswo.com
Cameron Baptist Church hosts “Loss of a Spouse” seminar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Grief Share is a support group that helps those struggling with the loss of a loved one, they kick off their 13-week session with the “Loss of a Spouse” seminar. Linda Purdue has been the program facilitator for several years. Purdue said the loss...
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
blackchronicle.com
Athena Brownfield case leaves Cyril, Oklahoma grieving
CYRIL — Amid haunting questions surrounding the brief lifetime of a blue-eyed little woman, residents of this rural city, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, probably received the reply they feared most, when an intensive seek for Athena Brownfield led to the invention of a kid’s stays in tangled brush off a desolate highway in a neighboring county.
kswo.com
Kiowa Co. crash sends Lawton man to hospital
KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash in Kiowa County on Sunday. The wreck happened around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62 near Snyder. According to an OHP report, Bernabe Puente, 60, of Lawton was traveling east...
kswo.com
Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held on Fort Sill
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony was held for Sergeant Major Neil Sartain at the Old Post Quadrangle on Friday. As Command Sergeant Major, he will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general of Fort Sill and represent the enlisted soldiers on post when decisions are made on their behalf.
KOCO
Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral
CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
kswo.com
Monster Truck Wars rolls into Duncan
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The National Monster Truck Wars tour stopped in Duncan for the day on Saturday. The event featured giant monster trucks with a variety of themes putting on a show for the community. Saturday’s performances even included a Team Oklahoma versus Team Texas face-off. Even kids...
One killed in Comanche County house fire
Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.
kswo.com
The Lawton Farmers Market kicks off gardening forum
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Lawton Farmer’s Market is holding weekly gardening forums year-round, and as grocery prices continue to rise, people are starting to plant their own gardens as an alternative. The forums are held every Saturday morning from 8 to 9 o’clock, and are hosted by local gardeners,...
kswo.com
Students, volunteers build take home bookshelves
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Elementary and Middle school students got the chance the build their own bookshelf on Saturday morning, allowing them to create an at home library. The nonprofit organization, the next step wants to make sure that students have access to books. With help from volunteers, students acted...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
This Small Town in S.W. Oklahoma is the Perfect Getaway & Staycation Destination
If like myself you're already thinking ahead about spring and summer plans or vacations, then you'll definitely want to make a trip to this small town in S.W. Oklahoma. It's the perfect place to go for a quick weekend getaway or family staycation. Honestly, it's great regardless of the season. Anytime's a good time to go.
kswo.com
Crews respond to fatal structure fire in western Comanche County
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A structure fire has been confirmed to be fatal according to Comanche County Emergency Management. Crews from Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Road just before 7 p.m. on Friday. When firefighters arrived on...
kswo.com
Seasonable and mostly dry weekend, and the next big weather system starts Monday night
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy weekend! Today we have a small chance of showers in the early morning, but it should be dry by the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to lower 60s with mostly sunny skies all day. A cold front will come through in the evening hours, shifting winds from south to north at 10 to 20 mph. Overnight into Sunday temperatures will drop to the low 30s. We will then see mostly sunny skies tomorrow with light northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. Monday will start mostly sunny with cloud coverage building throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s with east winds at 10 to 20 mph.
Grandmother Of Missing 4-Year-Old In Caddo County Speaks Out
The grandmother of a 4-year-old, who went missing in Caddo County, is speaking out. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting Cyril Police and other law enforcement agencies, said Athena Brownfield disappeared from her home on West Nebraska Road and has not been seen for days. Authorities said...
