BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO