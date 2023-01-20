Read full article on original website
JoAnn Ryan
2d ago
Police in Florida in general seem to be much more aggressive and hostile than what I’ve seen in places like New Jersey and New York
Mag 1
2d ago
They are aggressive because there no repercussions to there actions, especially in polk county. If they shoot someone in the back it self defense even if he or she running away from them being no threat
Lisa F Barrett
2d ago
I had guns on myself many years ago and never understood why , it was scary... I was not armed , They were looking for someone at the place I was at ... but I was treated horrible...
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
22-year-old found dead on Avon Park basketball court following shooting
Police are investigating following a fatal shooting in Avon Park early Saturday morning.
“You Wanna Bump?” Polk County Teacher Arrested After Pulling Gun On Security Officer
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County teacher has been arrested and charged after assaulting a security officer, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
3 people shot blocks away from crash in Bradenton
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail Monday evening.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
Pinellas deputy fired after being 'weird,' 'creepy' toward female coworker
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy is out of a job after he continually acted "weird" and "creepy" toward a new female coworker, inappropriately touched her and then lied about his conduct, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Timothy Lafave, 48, was fired for violating the...
Deputies: 22-year-old man shot and killed at Avon Park basketball courts
AVON PARK, Fla. — Deputies say a 22-year-old man was found shot and killed at a basketball court early Saturday morning in Avon Park. At 12:53 a.m., authorities arrived at the basketball courts on Fred Conner Street and located Lawan Burns, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Burns had reportedly been shot multiple times.
St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December. Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond. On Dec. 9, police...
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Hernando sheriff: Man fires shots after crash, leads law enforcement on high-speed chase
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man accused of shooting toward people following a crash on Mariner Boulevard and speeding off on a motorcycle. Law enforcement was called around 12:40 p.m. Monday to an area near Mariner and Cortez boulevards, according to an agency news...
WTVM
WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car
TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
More people come forward about Lakeland officers use of excessive force
A growing number of people are claiming they were violently beaten by Lakeland police officers. This comes as three officers were recently reassigned to modified duty as the department investigates.
Tampa city council candidate Chase Harrison had 10 sustained violations as a police officer
Harrison explained the violations and said that if an officer isn't getting complaints, they're probably not doing their job
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
YAHOO!
BLM alleges 'pattern of violent behavior' by Lakeland Police officers
LAKELAND — Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk Inc. is calling for a federal investigation into the Lakeland Police Department on what it says is a "pattern of violent behavior." The activist group's claims focus on four police interactions that span a period of 13 months, from November 2021 to...
fox35orlando.com
Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case
ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
Lakeland PD pulls 3 officers off street; community activists demand criminal charges
LAKELAND, Fla. — Community activists in Lakeland are calling for charges to be filed against several Lakeland Police Department officers. They say the same officers' names have been appearing repeatedly in cases where people were beaten and zapped with stun guns during their arrests. They say it’s not just a pattern — they call it criminal.
Florida woman stabbed boyfriend’s kids to ‘go out with a bang,’ court documents allege
A Florida woman attempted to kill her boyfriend's two children after an argument, according to authorities.
