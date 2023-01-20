ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 15

JoAnn Ryan
2d ago

Police in Florida in general seem to be much more aggressive and hostile than what I’ve seen in places like New Jersey and New York

Reply(3)
4
Mag 1
2d ago

They are aggressive because there no repercussions to there actions, especially in polk county. If they shoot someone in the back it self defense even if he or she running away from them being no threat

Reply
4
Lisa F Barrett
2d ago

I had guns on myself many years ago and never understood why , it was scary... I was not armed , They were looking for someone at the place I was at ... but I was treated horrible...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police investigating shooting, related car crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Bradenton are investigating after a shooting and subsequent car crash that occurred downtown. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 100 block of 10th Avenue W. Officers saw a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting leaving the scene at a high rate of speed and they began pursuit. The car was involved in a crash near 13th Ave and 1st St. A group of people in the car jumped out and attempted to flee. One person was taken into custody at the crash scene. Officials managed to detain the other three passengers who attempted to run.
BRADENTON, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
WTVM

WATCH: Police rescue overheated baby from mom’s stolen car

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) - Dramatic, newly-released video shows Florida police officers rescuing a baby from a hot car after her mom’s vehicle was stolen from her apartment complex. Police say a woman briefly left her 11-month-old daughter alone in a car at an apartment complex last August in Tampa,...
TAMPA, FL
YAHOO!

BLM alleges 'pattern of violent behavior' by Lakeland Police officers

LAKELAND — Black Lives Matters Restoration Polk Inc. is calling for a federal investigation into the Lakeland Police Department on what it says is a "pattern of violent behavior." The activist group's claims focus on four police interactions that span a period of 13 months, from November 2021 to...
LAKELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Jennifer Kesse disappearance: 17 years later, family says they have new leads in Orlando cold case

ORLANDO, Fla. - It has been 17 years since Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando. The 24-year-old vanished without a trace in January 2006 – and no one's been arrested. Her family tells FOX 35 they have new leads in the case. Drew Kesse – Jennifer's father – says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is working on the case with the family’s investigators.
ORLANDO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy