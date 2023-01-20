Read full article on original website
Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing
PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
Phoenix man, 3 others convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota,...
Phoenix double-murder suspect killed in Kansas police shooting, officials say
PHOENIX — Authorities said a murder suspect was killed in a police shooting in Kansas after reportedly being involved in a double murder in Phoenix this weekend. Police said on Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found two adults who had been fatally shot.
Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot
PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
'The story needs to be told: First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
Tempe appoints new interim police chief
TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe has appointed Assistant Police Chief Josie Montenegro to serve as police chief until a permanent replacement is hired. Chief Jeffrey Glover will step down next month to serve as director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Montenegro, a 22-year veteran of...
2 suspects arrested after 19-year-old is found shot outside Waffle House
PHOENIX — Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a 19-year-old man who was found wounded outside of a Valley Waffle House restaurant earlier this month. Leon Greer sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head on New Year's Day after he...
Man shows up at children's hospital with gunshot wound, says he was burned
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Sunday night and told hospital staff he had been burned, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police were called out to the hospital, located near 20th Street and Thomas Road, before 7:30...
Casa Grande high school student arrested for bringing gun to campus, police say
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A student from Casa Grande Union High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly brining a gun to campus, officials said. An 18-year-old student was arrested for possession of a firearm on campus, according to the Casa Grande Police Department. The student is registered as a senior at the school.
A clerical error left a single mom without disability payments. Then an Arizona congressman stepped in to help
MESA, Ariz. — A single mom in Mesa became the victim of government bureaucracy after a clerical error left her without disability pay for six weeks. Laurel Hartmann, a retired auto plant worker, was scheduled to receive a monthly Social Security check for more than $2,000 on December 2.
Sheriff: Dog rescued after falling into crevice at Arizona canyon
WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Navajo County Sheriff's Office recently helped reunite a dog with its owner after the animal fell into a deep crevice near Little Painted Desert Park. On Monday morning, deputies were dispatched to the park after receiving calls from a woman whose dog had fallen off the edge of a canyon.
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
Minor in critical condition after shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz — A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Buckeye, police said. The suspect is still outstanding. According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, for reports that a male had been shot.
19 stolen cars found at suspected 'chop shop' in Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX — Investigators have recovered several stolen cars from a salvage yard business in Phoenix and arrested a suspect accused of operating a "chop shop." Mohammad Moe Lathgani, 36, of Phoenix was arrested earlier this week after the Arizona Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at a scrap yard located 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
FBI: Millions given to illegitimate rehab homes in the Valley targeting Indigenous people
PHOENIX — Some group homes in the Valley promised to help vulnerable Native Americans become sober but are instead taking advantage of them for money, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The agency said it is now investigating illegitimate group homes in the Phoenix area that it believes...
Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson
PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
'Bubbly, energetic, family oriented': Family remembers 14-year-old killed in Coolidge drive-by shooting
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Miyka Crawford had an entire life ahead of her. The 14-year-old had dreams of becoming an entrepreneur and owning her own business, but that goal was cut short. On Thursday, she was killed while she slept inside her Coolidge home near Main Street and Coolidge Avenue.
Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left woman hospitalized
PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after being injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run early Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the crash near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the woman on the ground in critical condition, police said. They transported her to a local hospital and began investigating the scene.
