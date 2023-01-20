ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Driver arrested for I-10 crash, accused of racing

PHOENIX — Investigators have arrested a driver for allegedly causing a crash last Thursday night on Interstate 10 while he was racing other cars. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, of Phoenix is facing multiple criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a three-vehicle collision on the freeway near 43rd Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
12 News

Phoenix man, 3 others convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix double-murder suspect killed in Kansas police shooting, officials say

PHOENIX — Authorities said a murder suspect was killed in a police shooting in Kansas after reportedly being involved in a double murder in Phoenix this weekend. Police said on Sunday, just after 1 p.m., Phoenix officers responded to an injured person call near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Police said when officers arrived, they found two adults who had been fatally shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Fight in south Phoenix ends with man shot

PHOENIX — A fight between "several people" in south Phoenix ended in gunfire with one man in the hospital early Sunday morning, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Alta Vista Road around 2:15 a.m. and found the victim, a currently unidentified man, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Tempe appoints new interim police chief

TEMPE, Ariz. — The City of Tempe has appointed Assistant Police Chief Josie Montenegro to serve as police chief until a permanent replacement is hired. Chief Jeffrey Glover will step down next month to serve as director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Montenegro, a 22-year veteran of...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Minor in critical condition after shooting in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz — A minor is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday morning in Buckeye, police said. The suspect is still outstanding. According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Crown King Road and 257th Drive, just south of Interstate 10, for reports that a male had been shot.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

19 stolen cars found at suspected 'chop shop' in Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX — Investigators have recovered several stolen cars from a salvage yard business in Phoenix and arrested a suspect accused of operating a "chop shop." Mohammad Moe Lathgani, 36, of Phoenix was arrested earlier this week after the Arizona Department of Public Safety executed a search warrant at a scrap yard located 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in Chandler neighborhood

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have apprehended the suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman in a local neighborhood on Friday. Officers were called to the area of Arizona Avenue and Fairview Street and found a woman with a gunshot wound, officials from the Chandler Police Department said.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Family plans February desert search for missing son, Daniel Robinson

PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

Police searching for hit-and-run suspect who left woman hospitalized

PHOENIX — A woman is fighting for her life after being injured in a Phoenix hit-and-run early Thursday morning, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the crash near 34th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, where they found the woman on the ground in critical condition, police said. They transported her to a local hospital and began investigating the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
