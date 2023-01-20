PHOENIX — Where is Daniel Robinson? That’s the question his family has been asking for a year and a half now. Robinson was last seen in Buckeye in June of 2021. David Robinson, Daniel's father, said he is not giving up the fight to find Daniel. He has scheduled another big desert search for February and hopes to finally find answers in his son’s mysterious disappearance.

