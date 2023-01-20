Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
Royals Review
The Royals are becoming villains
We all know the story, by now. A new owner takes over the team. They’re unhappy with the team’s current location and completely uninvested in the team’s success. The GM is allowed only to sign has-beens and never-will-bes. The manager has no proven experience. The catcher is getting up there. The centerfielder can fly and he can field, but he can’t hit. The team’s best power-hitter has trouble with breaking pitches. There is an abundance of evidence of Christian belief inside the clubhouse. The team’s new flamethrowing reliever can’t throw a strike and has a history of questionable off-the-field activity.
FanSided
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Chiefs Release Player Ahead Of Conference Title Game
One member of the Chiefs' defensive backfield won't be participating in Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Per ESPN's Field Yates, Kansas City decided to waive cornerback Chris Lammons. Lammons has spent each of the last three seasons with the Chiefs after going undrafted out of South Carolina and ...
Sports Headlines for Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday. But the All-Pro quarterback is expected to play in next weekend’s AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to lead Kansas City to the 27-20 victory. He had an MRI on Sunday that showed no structural damage.
His first fame came on a KC Jumbotron. His new mission began the night he was shot
He says he donates blood “all the time. It’s nothing compared to getting shot.”
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0