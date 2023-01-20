ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
klin.com

Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday

..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
MISSOURI STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
9NEWS

I-70 near Kansas border reopens after weather closure

LIMON, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado that was closed for several hours Saturday due to deteriorating snow conditions has reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed in both directions from US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) to the...
LIMON, CO
Wichita Eagle

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

I-70 back open in NW Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
KANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

BOOR: Watering in the winter

Snow across portions of Kansas provided relief to landscapes during an abnormally dry December. But Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said yards may need another shot of moisture to alleviate stress in lawns and gardens. “A good, deep watering with moisture reaching at least a foot down into...
KANSAS STATE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
WIBW

2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy