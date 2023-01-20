Read full article on original website
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Wichita, surrounding areas are expected to see snow Tuesday. Here’s when and how much
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at noon Tuesday.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
Storm brings heavy, wet snow to Salina area, greater totals further west
A compact but powerful upper level low pressure system moved out of the Southern Rockies and into the Oklahoma Panhandle and southwest Kansas during the early morning hours of Saturday. This storm system brought significant snowfall to west-central Kansas with snowfall amounts in the 4- to 10-inch range. At one...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snowfall moving east tonight, cool temps tomorrow
Snow has tracked across most of the Sunflower State today. The highest amounts reported so far have been 10″ of snow in Dighton and Oakley. Moisture will keep pushing east overnight. Flurries will linger into the late evening for portions of Northcentral Kansas, but drier air will move in...
How bad was the 2022 drought in Kansas? For these 7 communities, it was the driest on record
Record-setting lack of rain in 2022 transformed parts of western Kansas into a temporary desert.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Say it ain’t snow! Colorado winter storm makes it into the record books
The Denver area was walloped with a decent amount of snow during a two-day snowfall event that moved into the area Tuesday evening and planted itself into the January weather record books.
I-70 near Kansas border reopens after weather closure
LIMON, Colo. — A portion of Interstate 70 in eastern Colorado that was closed for several hours Saturday due to deteriorating snow conditions has reopened, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was closed in both directions from US 40 (3 miles west of Limon) to the...
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KWCH.com
I-70 back open in NW Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) has reopened Interstate 70 in both directions between Hays and the Colorado border. KDOT is advising drivers to use caution while crews continue to remove snow and ice from the roadway. Interstate 70 is currently closed from Wakeeney to...
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
BOOR: Watering in the winter
Snow across portions of Kansas provided relief to landscapes during an abnormally dry December. But Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said yards may need another shot of moisture to alleviate stress in lawns and gardens. “A good, deep watering with moisture reaching at least a foot down into...
KETV.com
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
WIBW
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
