ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, GA

GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45f7V5_0kLyhV9W00

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.

According to the GBI, 20-year-old Ashton Taylor Martin was detained and is facing aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon offenses, while 22-year-old Morgan Brenne McRae was detained and charged with concealing the death of another.

Both are in the Grady County jail.

The GBI said on Wednesday, it was requested to investigate the murder of 39-year-old William Jonas Johns.

Johns' body was found near the intersection of Midway Road and Nicholas Lane in Grady County.

The GBI was joined by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office and the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Law enforcement officials were able to determine that two people were present when Johns died.

When the two people were located, the GBI said the two people attempted to flee in a vehicle and a chase ensued.

The alleged suspects' vehicle crashed in a ditch in Thomas County. The individuals in the vehicle were identified as Martin and MCrae; both of Ochlocknee.

The GBI said anyone with information related to the incident to contact its Thomasville office at 229-225-4090, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 229-377-5200 or submit information anonymously online at GBI.georgia.gov, download the See Something, Say Something mobile app or by calling 800-597-8477.

Comments / 2

Related
wfxl.com

Stabbing investigation underway involving two wanted suspects in Moultrie

The Moultrie Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating two suspects, involved in a stabbing that took place on Tuesday, January 17. According to MPD, Christopher Walker and Brandy Barnes are both wanted for aggravated assault and probation violation. The two suspects are being sought for questioning in...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Man arrested for drugs following traffic stop in Boston

A man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Thomas County. On January 10, 2023, Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents, with the assistance of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office and Boston Police Department, arrested Willie Cleveland after a probable cause traffic stop. Cleveland was arrested and charged with trafficking in...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 20-22, 2023

Oma McCrae, 48, Tampa, Florida: Trafficking in illegal substance, trafficking in para-fluorofentanyl: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Rudy Caretto, 22, Panama City, Florida: Resisting without violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea Lewis, 39 Marianna, Florida: Resisting with violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Gomez-Perdomo, 50, Cottondale, Florida: Driving...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YAHOO!

Man shot multiple times in west Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a west Tallahassee shooting on Saturday that left a man injured. TPD responded at approximately 6:45 p.m. to a shooting at Oakcrest Apartments, located at 110 Dixie Drive, and upon arrival encountered a man with gunshot wounds in the left thigh, calf, foot and hand. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
DAWSON, GA
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo. Police say that the person in the picture allegedly committed shoplifting at Dollar General, located in 300 East Oglethorpe. Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD asking for help finding robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to...
ALBANY, GA
YAHOO!

Man killed outside residence in South City shooting, TPD investigating

The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Thursday night in South City. The incident occurred "outside of a residence" in the 2200 block of South Meridian Street, just off Magnolia Drive, at approximately 8:30 p.m., according to TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt. "It's unclear...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
laniercountynewsonline.com

Three Arrests Made in January 3 Valdosta Shooting

VALDOSTA, Georgia –A January 3rd shooting in the East Alden Avenue area has lead to three arrests by the Valdosta Police Department. The announcement was made by VPD Chief Leslie Manahan Wednesday that two arrests had been made and the VPD was looking for a 16-year-old female juvenile. As of Thursday, January 19th, the third suspect has been located and arrested. Jaquavius Neal (18) has been arrested along with two 16-year-old juveniles.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

6 years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunday marked six years since deadly tornadoes tore through southwest Georgia homes and businesses. Several people died from the tornadoes — including five in Dougherty County and seven in Cook County. On that day, five tornadoes touched down in South Georgia. That included an EF-3 tornado in south Albany packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds.
ALBANY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy