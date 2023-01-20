ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Large fire razes home in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat

All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
North Sabine Fire District firefighters combat house fire

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - North Sabine Firefighters combat flames in dangerous conditions on the inside of a home until the roof became too unstable. On Jan. 20, at 2:07 a.m., the North Sabine Fire District (NSFD) was dispatched to a residential fire in the Zwolle area. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a home heavily on fire in a corner of the home that had already collapsed. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic space.
ZWOLLE, LA
Rapides superintendent discusses importance of early literacy

Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Do city residents pay to power Christmas lights?

It’s a question that gets asked often, usually around the holiday season. Do the residents of the City of Natchitoches pay for the electricity used to keep the 300,000+ lights on during the city’s annual Christmas Festival. This past Christmas, the question was raised again on social media,...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Closer look at Cenla’s 2023 economic outlook

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance, also known as NRBIA, held its first meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan 23. In 2022 Central Louisiana saw growth in employment, consumer spending and new business development. The outlook for 2023 is even brighter. This meeting...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
SULPHUR, LA
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes

25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

