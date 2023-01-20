Read full article on original website
Some schools in Acadiana to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
ktalnews.com
Large fire razes home in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis public schools closing early Tuesday due to wind threat
All Calcasieu Parish public schools and facilities will close at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday morning due to a severe weather threat in Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said that with sustained winds expected near 30 miles per hour by mid-afternoon, the safe transportation of students was a concern.
kalb.com
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
KSLA
North Sabine Fire District firefighters combat house fire
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - North Sabine Firefighters combat flames in dangerous conditions on the inside of a home until the roof became too unstable. On Jan. 20, at 2:07 a.m., the North Sabine Fire District (NSFD) was dispatched to a residential fire in the Zwolle area. When firefighters arrived at the scene they discovered a home heavily on fire in a corner of the home that had already collapsed. The fire appeared to be coming from the attic space.
kalb.com
Rapides superintendent discusses importance of early literacy
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Mail services restored to Newton County neighborhood following dispute between carrier, resident
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — Those living in the Indian Lake Community in Newton County should have relief after an altercation between a USPS employee and a citizen ended with a temporary pause in their mail services. One Indian Lake resident told 12News 20 residents had their service cut off.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Do city residents pay to power Christmas lights?
It’s a question that gets asked often, usually around the holiday season. Do the residents of the City of Natchitoches pay for the electricity used to keep the 300,000+ lights on during the city’s annual Christmas Festival. This past Christmas, the question was raised again on social media,...
kalb.com
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
kalb.com
Closer look at Cenla’s 2023 economic outlook
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance, also known as NRBIA, held its first meeting of the new year on Monday, Jan 23. In 2022 Central Louisiana saw growth in employment, consumer spending and new business development. The outlook for 2023 is even brighter. This meeting...
KPLC TV
Man wanted in Beauregard drug investigation arrested in Sulphur
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A 52-year-old man wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Beauregard Parish was arrested in Sulphur, officials say. Billy Hyatt’s home on Kansas Street in Singer was raided on Jan. 9, but Hyatt was not home at the time, according to information from the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant was issued for methamphetamine possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
64-Year-Old Disabled Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Fire Possibly Caused by Electrical Malfunction
64-Year-Old Disabled Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Fire Possibly Caused by Electrical Malfunction. Washington, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reported on January 20, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a house fire in Washington, Louisiana that killed a male resident. On Wednesday, January 18,...
Opelousas Police Department arrest several minors after vehicle stolen
After investigating a stolen vehicle complaint, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrested several minors.
theadvocate.com
Bunkie's out of the monkey business: trucking firm won't import, export primates after all
A Louisiana trucking company says it has dropped plans to house nonhuman primates at a former Bunkie special education center, declaring on LinkedIn that it was leaving the transportation business altogether. Jeffrey Quebedeaux, the owner of Quebedeaux Transport, had been facing eviction and the collection of unpaid rent at the...
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
