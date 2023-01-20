Read full article on original website
John Long
2d ago
Who gives the city of Yuma the right to break laws and use illegal fireworks?? Sorry, but most American citizen likes more than snakes and sparklers. And most of us have common sense on how to use them correctly. Now I can relate to the complaints of the artillery shells still being set off at weight hours of the night, it does get old.
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
Related
kawc.org
Yuma County Board of Supervisors formally approves portable toilets along the border
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors has formally approved the placement of portable restrooms along the U.S.-Mexico border. Board Chairman Martin Porchas told KAWC the portable toilets have been in place for several months. There are currently 17 toilets along the border fence for arriving asylum seekers to keep them from going into nearby ag fields.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a developing city rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Located in the southwest region of Arizona, this city in Yuma County rivals both Phoenix and Tucson in terms of growth and development. With so much to experience in Yuma, it's easy for visitors to find activities that...
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YAHOO!
Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured
Yuma police officers responded to two separate shooting-related incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of one another early Saturday morning. Two adult males sustained serious injuries following the first shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center...
KOLD-TV
3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice. The post Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they’re holding this weekend. The post Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop
CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
mybasin.com
ARIZONA WOMAN CAUGHT TRAFFICKING FENTANYL AND HEROIN ON INTERSTATE 5 CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT
PORTLAND, Ore.—An Arizona woman is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking approximately 45,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and several additional pounds of bulk heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with...
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Two detained in human smuggling attempt appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a woman in connection to a burglary. The post 34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary appeared first on KYMA.
75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car
A 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue on foot was struck by a Chevy Silverado last night and was sent to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The post 75-year-old woman crossing 8th Avenue struck by car appeared first on KYMA.
Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud
EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region. The post More wind and colder temperatures for Friday appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off
BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
