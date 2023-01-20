ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

John Long
2d ago

Who gives the city of Yuma the right to break laws and use illegal fireworks?? Sorry, but most American citizen likes more than snakes and sparklers. And most of us have common sense on how to use them correctly. Now I can relate to the complaints of the artillery shells still being set off at weight hours of the night, it does get old.

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a developing city rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Located in the southwest region of Arizona, this city in Yuma County rivals both Phoenix and Tucson in terms of growth and development. With so much to experience in Yuma, it's easy for visitors to find activities that...
YUMA, AZ
YAHOO!

Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured

Yuma police officers responded to two separate shooting-related incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of one another early Saturday morning. Two adult males sustained serious injuries following the first shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center...
YUMA, AZ
KOLD-TV

3 teens shot in Yuma; 2 suspects sought; 2 victims serious

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police are looking for suspects in an early morning shooting in Yuma on Saturday that injured three teenagers, two of them seriously. Police say they responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center at about 4:48 a.m. Saturday when hospital officials reported they were treating three males with gunshot wounds. One is 18 years old. The other two are 17. Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the three were traveling in a vehicle on the north side of Yuma in the area of 5th Street and 17th Avenue when two male subjects began shooting at them.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop

CALIPATRIA, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley looking to strike white gold. Bringing exponential growth and billions of dollars to our area. Imperial County held its first community workshop in Calipatria to talk about bringing major lithium projects to the valley. The event was designed for the public to get a first-hand look at the The post Calipatria hosts first Lithium Valley workshop appeared first on KYMA.
CALIPATRIA, CA
KYMA News 11

Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud

EL CENTRO, Ca. (KYMA, KECY) - A local restaurant chain in the Imperial Valley is under investigation for allegedly defrauding the government during the pandemic. Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent use of the Paycheck The post Las Palmitas owners arrested for alleged PPP fraud appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brisket contest winners "Dig Deep" at 4th Annual Brisket Cook Off

BRAWLEY — Main Street was closed from both the North and South intersections of Plaza Street in observance of the Fourth Annual Brawley Brisket Cook-Off presented by the Brawley Cattle Call Queen Royalty Association Saturday, January 21. The event was sponsored by One World Beef and The Chamber of...
BRAWLEY, CA

