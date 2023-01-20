ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I thought my dad was dead for 31 years — finding the truth changed my life

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271Gra_0kLyhODf00

It’s almost too good to be true.

A woman has shared a heartwarming story of finding her father — after decades of believing he was dead.

Sharnee, who only goes by her first name online, was convinced her biological dad was deceased after her family led her to believe the supposed sham. In reality, he turned out to be alive and well.

The New Zealand woman spent years doing research, using only the descriptors provided by her mom, and it paid off. Following many late nights of research, she came across a man on Facebook who fit the bill.

She shared a screen recording of her Facebook Messenger correspondence on TikTok , amassing more than 11.6 million views.

“Hi, this is a random question and [I] apologize for intruding. Did you travel to New Zealand in 1990?” she began the first message.

“Hiya. How you doing?” he replied. “Yes, lived there twice, Sharnee. Who are you?”

After a bit of back and forth between the two, she inquired about his time spent in Christchurch, New Zealand, in the 1990s, acknowledging her inquiry seemed “odd” and “personal.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoGfN_0kLyhODf00
Sharnee discovered that her father, who she believed was dead for three decades, is really alive.
sharnee.xo TickTock

“When you were living here, Christchurch/New Zealand. Did you sleep with any women?” she asked bluntly. “My mother, who I deeply and dearly love has given me your name and so I’ve done years and years and years of research and you fit all these descriptions.

“I’m so very sorry that this all seems very strange!” she added.

In a moment of pure shock, he confirmed that he remembered Sharnee’s mom, sharing details about her that only Sharnee would likely know. He knew her mom’s birthday and the name of her brother, claiming that the two kept “bumping into each other” on nights out on the town.

@sharnee.xo

My Sunshine 🌞 #happy #longlostfamily #dad #daughter #reunited #uk #wales #nz #chch #fyp #foryou #viral #nofilter #family

♬ Get You The Moon – Kina

When asked if he knew anything about Sharnee’s existence, he said “no.”

While it was clear there was more to the conversation, Sharnee cut off the clip, leaving viewers begging for more of the story, which happened months ago .

“1st off I’m so happy for you . I’m so glad u found him . 2nd woman where the rest of that Convo lol,” one person commented.

“Remembers your mum’s birthday,” wrote one shocked user.

“Nah the way he could have escaped all this if he wanted to but actually tried to communicate with u is just amazing,” another agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cugL8_0kLyhODf00
The two exchanged messages via Facebook Messenger.
sharnee.xo TickTock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eH9kC_0kLyhODf00
The man who supposedly is her father even shared a snap of him around the time he would have met Sharnee’s mom.
sharnee.xo TickTock

“The amount of details he remembers, seems like a good person,” someone else said.

Other TikTokers laughed at the “dad” use of the thumbs-up emoji, joking that just the icon alone proves he’s dad material.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQOtL_0kLyhODf00
I was drunk and accidentally found my long-lost dad on Ancestry.com

She has since started a fundraiser in an attempt to raise enough money to finally meet her alleged biological father, who she says has spoken to her every day since they connected.

Titled “Help me meet my dad,” the fundraising page claims the money will go toward paying for DNA tests and flights to connect in person. So far, she’s received over $1,200 in donations in less than a week.

“I grew up all of my life being told he wasn’t alive, I knew I just knew something wasn’t right. Something was off, I’ve spent years, months, weeks, days, hours looking for said man,” she wrote, adding that she even applied multiple times for a lost-and-found TV show and was rejected.

“All I had was a name, and was told he was absolutely sports-mad. That’s all I had. Family knew nothing, nothing at all,” she continued.

“One night, just four-ish months ago I just thought I’d look his name up on social media, with a common name I thought this would be absolutely impossible to find, I mean what if he was dead?” she added.

She detailed how she stumbled across his page that “was sports, sports, sports” and confirmed that he lived in Christchurch in 1990, just before her mom got pregnant.

“I need to meet this man, do DNA with this man and start making memories with this man,” she wrote. “I have young children that could be his grandchildren, he has other children that could be my siblings. Please help.”

Comments / 2

Just JC
2d ago

She doesn't have to meet him to find out if he is her dad. The both have to do DNA tests from the same company and go from there

Reply
4
Axeman007
1d ago

usually the hateful mother or family women who say lies about Dads..women can be very resentful and hateful.

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

My boyfriend hid a major body secret from me for months — how I got over it

They weren’t solemates. A woman recalled being so blinded by love as a teenager that it took her three months to realize her boyfriend only had one leg. “If you ever thought that you were blissfully unaware, let me tell you about the time I dated a guy for three months before finding out he didn’t have a leg,” TikTok user @postpartumpsycho kicked off a viral video that has attracted 2.1 million views since it was posted last month. “I was 17. Met this boy at the rodeo. I saw him across the way, and I said, ‘That is a tall, tall gorgeous...
Anthony James

Fiction: My Dad Locked Me In The Basement For Months Because He Wants To Marry Another Woman After My Mom Died

It was a normal day when my father told me that my mother had passed away from an illness. I was heartbroken, but I never could have imagined the horrors that were to come. My father, a man who had always been strict but loving, suddenly changed into a monster. He locked me in the basement of our house, saying that he needed to "protect" me while he searched for a new wife.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret

DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed.  My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
The Independent

Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall

A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
The Independent

Woman pretends to be dead twin every holiday for grandparents unaware of her death

A TikTok user revealed that she has been pretending to be her dead twin sister in front of her grandparents unaware that she passed away three years ago. Annie Niu posted a TikTok video earlier this week that has gone viral and collected more than 8 million views, nearly 2 million likes and thousands of comments.The video showed her calling her grandparents over the holidays and posing as her late sister.“POV: your twin sister passed away three years ago but you still haven’t told your grandparents so now you have to call them every holiday pretending to be her,”...
New York Post

Dear Abby: The father of my son is not my husband, nobody knows the truth

DEAR ABBY: Thirty years ago, I had an affair with “Roger,” a married man. We worked together and fell in love. At the time, Roger was married with three children. My husband and I were separated, and I had one son. The 15-year age gap between us didn’t matter to me. I admired him. Roger was soft-spoken, intelligent and a gentleman. He was of Christian faith, so when he decided to divorce his wife, his partners held an intervention and bought out his equity in the company, which forced him to move out of state.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

My husband is way hotter than me — people ask if I’m bothered by it

Love isn’t blind for this married couple. Author Hazel McBride claimed that she’s so “average-looking” that she feels uneasy around her more handsome husband in a now-viral TikTok. Posing with her Dutch-born man, the 29-year-old wrote: “When are we gonna see insanely hot men with average-looking women?” The five-second clip showed McBride gazing lovingly at her man, both bundled up in the cold weather. Her husband donned a clean-shaven look and slicked back hair and the writer wore glasses and a ponytail. Commenters loved the couple’s energy and gushed over their relationship. “Umm gurl? I dont see the average-looking woman? I see two GORGEOUS people,”...
Page Six

Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide

Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
168K+
Followers
74K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy