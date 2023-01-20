Read full article on original website
Related
Western Kansas farmers are pushing to save the Ogallala Aquifer before it’s too late
Several counties have already lost more than half of their underground water. But a new plan could save more of what’s left.
kscbnews.net
Texas County Republican Party to Hold County Convention
The Texas County Republican Party will hold its County Convention on Thursday, January 26th, at 802 N. Quinn in Guymon Oklahoma. The doors will open at 5:30 pm with the meeting starting at 6:00 pm. The guest speaker will be Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner, Kim David with remarks by Senator Casey Murdock and Representative Kenton Patzkowsky. A potluck soup supper will be the meal.
kscbnews.net
Andover in Overtime Over Lady Red
Playing in their sixth Salina Invitational Tournament championship game in the past seven years, the Liberal Lady Redskins fell an eyelash short in 2023. Andover’s Lady Trojans won the SIT 47-46 in overtime on a snowy afternoon at Mabee Arena in Salina. LHS made a free throw but missed the game tying free throw in the closing seconds of overtime. The ball bounced into the corner but Andover secured the ball and advanced it to midcourt to secure the game.
kscbnews.net
Salina South Send Skins to 7th Straight Loss
The Liberal Redskins dropped their seventh straight game Friday night with a 63-55 loss to the Salina South Cougars Friday night at the Brick House at the Salina Invitational Tournament. Liberal had a good rebounding game and only committed seven turnovers but didn’t make enough plays for the win.
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Approves Public Water Supply Improvements
The Liberal City Commission met Monday evening and after accepting a H.U.G.S. Grant from Southern Pioneer Electric for the Recreation Department approved Public Water Supply improvements which include authorizing a Loan Agreement with the State of Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a Dedicated Funding Source for the Repayment of the loan, and approved a Contract with Earles Engineering for the project.
kscbnews.net
Haskell County Sheriff’s Deputies Make Weekend Arrests
On Saturday, January 21st Haskell County Sheriff Department units responded to a two-vehicle, possible injury accident at the intersection of US Highway 56 and 83. After further investigation, Alexis Micaela Salas of Liberal was arrested for driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving with no Liability Insurance.
kscbnews.net
Rotary Club Seeks Enties for Annual Pancake Day Parade
The Liberal Rotary Club is now taking entries for the 74th International Pancake Day Parade. The parade will start at 3 pm and is the final event of the celebration on February 21st, 2023. The annual parade starts at the corner of 11th and Kansas Avenue and ends at the...
