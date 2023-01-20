Playing in their sixth Salina Invitational Tournament championship game in the past seven years, the Liberal Lady Redskins fell an eyelash short in 2023. Andover’s Lady Trojans won the SIT 47-46 in overtime on a snowy afternoon at Mabee Arena in Salina. LHS made a free throw but missed the game tying free throw in the closing seconds of overtime. The ball bounced into the corner but Andover secured the ball and advanced it to midcourt to secure the game.

ANDOVER, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO