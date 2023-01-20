ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
YORK COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Former Grand Island man sentenced for selling counterfeit documents

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man is heading to prison for more than a year for selling counterfeit documents. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced 42-year-old Domingo Zacaria Ciprian for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian was sentenced to 15 months’...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
HALL COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting

Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are providing new details on a weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood. Lincoln Police said officers responded to the area of South 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a shooting Saturday at 10:19 a.m. Officers located an 18-year-old outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest

BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
BEATRICE, NE
KCTV 5

Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
CASS COUNTY, MO
1011now.com

People's City Mission launches drug relapse program

People's City Mission launches drug relapse program
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI

A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of 18th and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Federal Investigation Into Child Trafficking At Grand Island Slaughterhouse

(Grand Island, NE) -- Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

New Lincoln Snow Data

New Lincoln Snow Data
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
LINCOLN, NE

