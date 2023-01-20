Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
York County sheriff fined for appearance in Herbster commercial
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska sheriff will pay a $1,000 fine after a complaint was filed with the state regarding his appearance in his sheriff's uniform for an advertisement promoting then-gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster. The complaint against Sheriff Paul Vrbka, which was filed in March of 2022, reached its...
1011now.com
Former Grand Island man sentenced for selling counterfeit documents
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man is heading to prison for more than a year for selling counterfeit documents. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced 42-year-old Domingo Zacaria Ciprian for unlawful transfer of a document or authentication feature. Ciprian was sentenced to 15 months’...
klkntv.com
Abortion rights advocates participate in Bigger Than Roe march at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The fight over abortion is getting louder here in Lincoln, as state lawmakers are once again debating a woman’s ability to choose. At the State Capitol on Sunday, abortion rights supporters joined a national movement called Bigger Than Roe. Marches were held across the...
KSNB Local4
Burn planned at Mormon Island SRA
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You may notice smoke coming from Mormon Island State Recreation Area this week. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to burn brush piles at Mormon Island in Hall County over the next few days. Game and Parks said the burn is designed to help...
klin.com
Argument Over Dogs Led To Deadly Lincoln Shooting
Lincoln Police say 18 year old Julian Martinez was the victim of Saturday’s deadly shooting outside a home near 18th and Euclid. Assistant Chief Brian Jackson says a neighborhood argument between Martinez and 29 year old Armon Rejai escalated quickly and led to gunfire. Jackson says when officers arrived...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police provide new details on Saturday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a Monday morning press conference, Lincoln Police are providing new details on a weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood. Lincoln Police said officers responded to the area of South 18th Street and Euclid Avenue on a report of a shooting Saturday at 10:19 a.m. Officers located an 18-year-old outside of a residence with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police: Saturday’s fatal shooting started as argument over dogs and escalated quickly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department shared new details on Monday regarding the weekend homicide in the Near South neighborhood, adding it was a disturbance about dogs that quickly escalated. According to Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, Saturday morning at 10:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to S 18th Street...
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Beatrice traffic stop ends with drug arrest
BEATRICE – The traffic stop of a car without an illuminated passenger side headlight, ended up with an arrest in Beatrice Friday night after 8:30 p.m. A police officer noticed the malfunctioning light on a black-colored Honda Accord that was traveling north on North 7th Street. The officer pulled the driver over near North 7th and Arthur Streets.
KCTV 5
Two Nebraska women injured in Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Nebraska women were injured in a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate that the women from Grand Island, Nebraska, were injured driving on southbound Highway 49 at the 165 mile marker. According to crash reports, the incident occurred when a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder attempted to make a lane change and struck the side of the women’s 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
1011now.com
People's City Mission launches drug relapse program
HS Basketball Highlights (Mon, Jan. 23) Highlights from Monday's conference tournament games, including stops at the CRC, Frontier, Trailblazer, and Centennial Conference Tourneys.
klkntv.com
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
1011now.com
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all these...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
1011now.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Near South neighborhood homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have made an arrest in regards to a homicide in the Near South neighborhood on Saturday. According to LPD, officers arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln for Second-Degree Homicide of an 18-year-old Lincoln man. LPD said officers responded to the area of 18th and...
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
iheart.com
Federal Investigation Into Child Trafficking At Grand Island Slaughterhouse
(Grand Island, NE) -- Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minnesota.
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning.
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with 'Quack Off'. It's the 41st annual "Quack Off." The shouts of thousands of people and quacks of hundreds of ducks will overtake the village of about 180.
