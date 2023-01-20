ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Commemorating the 35 Annual Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon – A Celebration of English Elegance Reveal Hosted by Anne and Steve Stodghill

By SharonAdams
socialwhirl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

First Look: Sadelle’s, Where New York Meets Highland Park

What do you get when you mix cowboy boots with Timberlands (affectionately referred to as “Timbs” in the 212)? Well, it depends who you ask, but politics aside, the New Yorkization of Texas has been undeniable in the past few years. Perhaps this is most evident in Dallas with the influx of New York-centric dining concepts. A notable addition in spring 2022 was Sadelle’s in Highland Park.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

New sandwich shop opens in Flower Mound

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop — known for its award-winning hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more — debuted its newest location Monday in Flower Mound. The new shop is now open at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530. Capriotti’s brings the Flower Mound community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other menu items made with fresh ingredients, according to a company news release.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February

The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
CandysDirt.com

A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most

What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye

McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mayor of Local City Passes Away

The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community

The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy