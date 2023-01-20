Commemorating the 35 Annual Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon – A Celebration of English Elegance Reveal Hosted by Anne and Steve Stodghill

Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
First Look: Sadelle’s, Where New York Meets Highland Park
What do you get when you mix cowboy boots with Timberlands (affectionately referred to as “Timbs” in the 212)? Well, it depends who you ask, but politics aside, the New Yorkization of Texas has been undeniable in the past few years. Perhaps this is most evident in Dallas with the influx of New York-centric dining concepts. A notable addition in spring 2022 was Sadelle’s in Highland Park.
keranews.org
'We're still watching:' Anti-LGBTQ Stedfast Baptist Church blasted for hosting service in Arlington
About 20 protesters — a coalition of Arlington residents and people who have followed the church across North Texas for years — waved to congregants from the sidewalk as they walked into the hotel. Protesters said hotel management will not let the church rent space after Jan. 29.
Spuntino, Chick & Biscuit exit Grapevine’s European-style food hall Harvest Hall
Chick & Biscuit is a southern food concept from Grapevine's Mason & Dixie. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Spuntino and Chick & Biscuit closed their Harvest Hall locations Jan. 22. The restaurants were announced as vendors in the food hall in January 2020. A concept from Colleyville’s Loveria Caffe, Spuntino offered scratch-made...
Texas eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report
Desserts can bring anyone's spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor.
Proposed Universal Studios theme park in Frisco not a done deal yet
FRISCO, Texas — A Universal Studios theme park and the city of Frisco might just be a perfect fit. But the deal isn’t quite finalized and residents have expressed some concerns. Mayor Jeff Cheney joined us on Inside Texas Politics this week and told us that planning and...
New sandwich shop opens in Flower Mound
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop — known for its award-winning hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more — debuted its newest location Monday in Flower Mound. The new shop is now open at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530. Capriotti’s brings the Flower Mound community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other menu items made with fresh ingredients, according to a company news release.
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Coolest Show On Earth' UniverSoul Circus Returns to Dallas in February
The UniverSoul Circus, known as the coolest show on earth, is returning to Dallas beginning in February. For almost 30 years, the UniverSoul Circus has brought its “jaw-dropping” combination of circus arts, theater and music to “every culture, every family, every generation.” People from all over the world have enjoyed thousands of shows over the years and the fun continues.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
CandysDirt.com
Don’t Sleep on This Incredible Tanglewood Midcentury Modern With a Case of The Blues
It’s tough out there. How Tough? Two hours of searching before turning up a listing worthy of a Fort Worth Friday reader’s attention. “It’s tough out there,” echoes Reside Real Estate professional Stephanie Gutierrez. I met her at an open house in December. “You have rising...
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
This is the best hot sauce in Texas & the top hot sauce shops around Dallas
Hot sauce, it's a condiment like no other that can not only bring incredible flavor to any dish you're consuming but really bring the heat as well and there's no shortage of insanely hot sauces out there.
CandysDirt.com
This McKinney Home Is More Than Meets the Eye
McKinney is one of our area’s fastest-growing cities. Situated in northern Collin County, McKinney serves as the county seat for Collin County and a growing population. Great schools, active communities, and thriving businesses define this ever-evolving city. Also, a historic downtown with a picturesque cultural district draws outsiders from all over the state.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community
The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
North Texas police respond in wake of California shooting after Lunar New Year event
DALLAS — After a deadly shooting in the Los Angeles-area following a Lunar New Year celebration, police departments in North Texas are responding to any concerns about potential violence at local events. As of 3:20 p.m. p.m. Sunday, seven departments have released statements to WFAA. Dallas Police Department (DPD)
WFAA
DFW weather: Tracking winter precipitation chances for North Texas
Mariel Ruiz is tracking our snow chances. Spoiler: They're not that high.
