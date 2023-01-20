ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home

A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says

Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Man Found Dead in Car in Lakewood Died from Apparent Drug Overdose

The man found dead inside his vehicle at a gas station in Lakewood early Sunday morning died of an apparent overdose, officials told TLS. 44-year-old Xavier Cruz, who recently moved to Ocean County, was found unresponsive inside his car parked at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of County Line Road and Rt. 9, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

