FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Women accused of animal hoarding to face judge for allegedly violating terms of release
Aimee Lonczak and Michele Nycz could be taken from the Ocean County Courthouse to the Ocean County Jail after the hearing if the judge decides that they violated the orders.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two Brick Township women accused of hoarding and neglecting over one hundred dogs and 43 cats inside their home are in hot water again. Now, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the court to revoke the couple’s pre-trial release. On December 3rd, Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, were both arrested in a mass animal cruelty incident at their home, prompting a regional animal welfare and rescue response. 129 dogs and 123 cats were located and removed from the residence. The two were arrested and charged but were granted pre-trial release under New Jersey’s The post Ocean County women in Brick mass animal cruelty case in trouble again appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner in Woodland Park woke up to someone breaking into her house Sunday on Rifle Camp Road, police say. The homeowner told police she was watching TV in the living room when she heard bells jiggling down in the basement. Police say the homeowner then went to check what the noise was and discovered that someone had entered the home through a basement window.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Stealing From Building Supply Companies
LAKEWOOD – A Manchester Township man has been arrested and charged with several burglaries committed at building supply companies in Lakewood, police said. After a two-month investigation, authorities arrested 39-year-old Jesse Vonderlin. According to Lakewood Police Captain Gregory Staffordsmith, the burglaries happened from November to January. At each of...
Police Issue Warrants For Lewdness, Burglary
STAFFORD – The Stafford Township Police Department recently issued several warrants for Lewdness, Burglary and more. On January 17, police received a report of an act of lewdness in the local Target parking lot. Officers were able to identify the suspect as James G. Doll, 48, of Howell. As...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Shoot, Kill Man in NJ, AG Says
Police shot and killed a man during an encounter in South Jersey Sunday afternoon. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced late in the day that they were investigating the deadly shooting that took place along Fox Run Road in Deptford, Gloucester County. The AG's office said that its...
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
Police: 2 men, 2 minors from New Jersey arrested on Long Island for firearm, drug possession
Police say a loaded 9 mm handgun and a substance believed to be ecstasy were recovered from inside the vehicle.
Nassau police: Multiple people arrested in connection to South American crime ring
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says four individuals from Venezuela stole $12,000 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at Roosevelt Field Mall.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Man Found Dead in Car in Lakewood Died from Apparent Drug Overdose
The man found dead inside his vehicle at a gas station in Lakewood early Sunday morning died of an apparent overdose, officials told TLS. 44-year-old Xavier Cruz, who recently moved to Ocean County, was found unresponsive inside his car parked at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of County Line Road and Rt. 9, police said. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Newark woman who helped wounded police officers honored at ceremony
Angela Walker’s bravery was recognized Sunday evening at the ceremony, where she received the Heroes of the Dream award.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
N.J. woman burned during surgery when oxygen supply caught fire, lawsuit says
A 79-year-old Essex County woman has filed a lawsuit against a surgical center in New Jersey, claiming she suffered severe burns two years ago when oxygen supply caught fire while undergoing a procedure to remove tumors. The woman says in court papers she went to the New York Bariatric Group’s...
Police: 15-year-old arrested for attacking 2 Uniondale nail salon workers
Police say the teen was getting a manicure at 'S and D Nail Salon' on 581 Uniondale Ave.
Nassau officer who saved woman on LIRR tracks honored as 'Top Cop'
Officer Chelsea Penn ran onto the tracks and removed the woman just 10 seconds before the train crossed the path.
