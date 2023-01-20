St. John offers draft zoning rules dramatically reducing buffer areas around industrial sites, postpones public meetings for them

Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Slow down on large state borrowing for Avondale site
No one would be displeased if a big redevelopment project should turn the former Avondale Shipyard into a world-class shipping site. We said so, and still hope so. But a proposed $445 million purchase of the Jefferson Parish site by the Port of South Louisiana raises a lot of questions.
Fresh food market opening new location in Louisiana next week
A growing fresh food market will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Louisiana next week. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, Barcelo Gardens Fresh Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Louisiana location in New Orleans, according to an event posting on its Facebook page.
PLANetizen
$50 Billion Coastal Master Plan Updated in Louisiana
The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority recently released a 100-page, draft update of a $50 billion coastal master plan, officially titled the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, with several substantive changes proposed for the coming year. Mark Schleifstein broke the news of the new plan earlier this month, reporting that...
Crash closes I-12 West
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said I-12 West is closed due to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 22. The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m. It forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway, according to officials.
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
Homeowners Insurance Crisis: Woman says she'll need a 2nd job to afford increase
A week from Monday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session to deal with the homeowners' insurance crisis. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked the governor for the special session, after tens of thousands of people lost their insurance companies after all the damage from recent hurricanes. See if...
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
Eunice News
Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognizes graduates, awards winner
The Louisiana Master Farmer Program recognized three new graduates, two people who have completed recertification and the winner of the Outstanding Master Farmer Award at a ceremony Jan. 12. The event was held in Baton Rouge in conjunction with the Louisiana Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting. The Master Farmer Program, administered by the LSU AgCenter, teaches those involved in…
Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon met resistance from legislators Friday as he pitched them on a February special session to fund an insurance incentive program meant to keep homeowners costs under control. “People are literally going to lose their houses if we don’t have a special session,” Donelon said during a Joint Legislative Committee on […] The post Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: GOP leader ‘goes off deep end’
When is the last time you can remember when a political party leader told one of its members they couldn’t run for public office? I’ve been in this news business for over 62 years and the Louisiana Republican Party now holds that unbelievable distinction. Louis Gurvich, chairman of...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Team Landry terrified Graves will run for governor
The surest sign that a political party’s reach exceeds its grasp is seeing its luminaries turn on each other at the onset of a big election. Such is the fate of today’s Louisiana Republican Party. The LAGOP’s problem is that a handful of insiders have already anointed state...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
NOLA.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
YAHOO!
Landry’s ‘protecting minors’ tip line flooded with thousands of spam complaints
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s “Protecting Minors” tip line, set up to field concerns about librarians, teachers and other school and library personnel, has been flooded with thousands of spam complaints. More than 5,500 pages of complaints were released to the Louisiana Illuminator in response to a...
fox8live.com
Hahnville man arrested for carjacking in St. Charles Parish, police say
TAFT, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish arrested a Hahnville man for carjacking two females Saturday (Jan. 21) evening, police say. Around 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a carjacking in the 16000 block of River Road. Police say two females were in a vehicle when a man approached them.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes
25-Year-Old Louisiana Convicted Felon Arrested Suspected of Possession of a Firearm, Crack, Fentanyl, and Other Crimes. A Louisiana convicted felon has been arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit after they reportedly discovered a handgun, crack cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and other scheduled narcotics in his car, and a large sum of cash in his backpack. He was charged with multiple counts of drug distribution, illegal firearm possession and possession by a convicted felon.
WAFB.com
‘They were just innocent bystanders’: 2 BR families recover after deadly Houston shooting
La. in crisis mode over fallout from insurance companies making mass exits. Over the last few years, more than 20 companies have either withdrawn coverage from the state of Louisiana or have gone under. Leaders make plans for permanent housing for homeless in BR. Updated: 6 hours ago. Baton Rouge...
The Lens
New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.http://thelensnola.org
Comments / 0