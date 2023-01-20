Read full article on original website
Pasco bank and vault reduced to rubble. What’s going in its place?
The demolition work is part of a project to redevelop the site.
Public Hearing Coming February 1st for HH Hills Wind Farm
You will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing coming February 1st. about the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Virtual hearing coming February 1st. The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council plans a public hearing, to be done virtually online, for February 1st, 2023. The hearing...
Know someone 60+ who needs a hot, free meal? Here’s what’s new in Tri-Cities
You don’t have to be homebound to enjoy a meal and some companionship.
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah
ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames
Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
Tri-Cities airport receives a grant so a new industry can take flight in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Port of Pasco, more specifically the Tri-Cities Airport received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce. Pasco was one of six areas in our state to receive this grant. The others are East Omak, Lummi Indian Business Park, Wallula Gap Business Park, and Watershed Business...
Tri-Citians are being asked to give up too much for Horse Heaven Hills wind farm | Opinion
Eastern Washington is a big place so why should so many wind turbines surround the Tri-Cities? | Editorial
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
Sunday morning garage fire in Kennewick, crews managed to keep it from spreading
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire off Vancouver Pl in Kennewick Sunday morning. When crews arrived, the garage was on fire. Crews were quick to control the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the house. According to Battalion Chief Mike...
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire
Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 19, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
The City of Pasco clarifies if Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a kill or no-kill shelter
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco community has recently sent the City of Pasco some inquiries about if the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter. Recently the shelter had to make the tough decision to euthanize four animals who showed aggressiveness toward staff, causing the community some confusion. City...
Drunk Suspect Fires Off Rounds near Riverfront Hotel in Richland
Richland Police have specifically not said what prompted the man to fire off the gun, but alcohol is suspected as a motivator. Man arrested after firing multiple rounds in Richland. Richland Police apprehended a male suspect (whose name was not released) Saturday night after calls came in about gunfire. Officers...
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion
The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
