Public Hearing Coming February 1st for HH Hills Wind Farm

You will have an opportunity to comment during a public hearing coming February 1st. about the Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Virtual hearing coming February 1st. The Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council plans a public hearing, to be done virtually online, for February 1st, 2023. The hearing...
A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah

ZILLAH - A local farmer opens a popular charcuterie chain in Zillah just in time for Valentine's Day. Iva Foreman says she's always had a passion for charcuterie and thought it would be the perfect business to open in a place known for wine, like Yakima County. Graze Craze is...
Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
Washington State Patrol issues a silver alert in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE 6:00 PM. Bradley McClure has now been found. Bradley McClure was last seen wearing shorts with a USMC logo and a sweater with sleeves cut off. He's 64-years-old with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5'11" and weighs 240 lbs. WSP believes he is...
No Cause Found Yet for Columbia Park Campground Shed Fire

Initially, the location for the fire was reported as being The Reach Museum at the west end of Columbia Park. That was quickly updated. This image is courtesy of Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael on Twitter. Fire consumes small shed in old Columbia Park campground. According to Kennewick City Fire...
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
Pasco Lands Large Grant to Help with Darigold Expansion

The WA State Department of Commerce announced Thursday four projects have been awarded, totaling over $10 million. Franklin County to get funds to help with Darigold expansion. According to the DOC, it's the largest expansion in Darigold history:. "Upgrades to the City of Pasco’s 25-year old Process Water Reuse Facility...
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

