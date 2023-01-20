Read full article on original website
Related
2 Pizza Places Named Best in the Entire U.S. Are Both in Portland, Maine
We've already got a lot going for us but this just levelled our state up. Pizza is an iconic food staple that has been practiced to perfection and served for decades. The world is full of different ways to make a pie and in my opinion, they're all delicious, but Maine has stood out in the Pizza world.
WPFO
No one has claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine yet
More than a week after a winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket was bought in Maine, no one has come forward to claim the prize. Northeast Media, which handles media requests for the Maine State Lottery, says the identity of the winner is still unknown. A single ticket-holder matched all...
Maine Seal Visits the Same Neighborhood Three Times in One Morning
This is a story right out of Maine. A seal in Cape Elizabeth made its way on shore Monday - not once, not twice, but three times in one morning. The Police got a call from a Public Works employee in a plow truck around 1 am saying that he thought he saw a seal on the street of a local neighborhood. Officers were able to transport the seal back to the ocean at Fort Williams Park, and let him go.
The Five Long-Lost Department Stores Maine Misses the Most
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Shopping has certainly changed drastically in the past few years, but for many of us, we still hold on to the fond memories of actually going out to a store and spending an afternoon perusing all it had to offer. Many department stores had their own cafes because they knew you'd be spending hours there. So, we took to our Facebook page and asked what stores used to exist in Maine that you loved shopping at. Here are the top five department stores that Mainers miss the most.
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
Maine ‘Nonresident Free Snowmobile Weekend’ Set for March
Nonresident snowmobilers can sling some snow for free for one weekend in March. Plus, Mainer's with registered sleds can also adventure into New Hampshire for free. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has designated March 3-5 as a free snowmobile weekend in Maine. On these days only, a non-resident can ride the thousands of miles of trails throughout the state without having to purchase a Maine snowmobile registration. All sleds must have valid registration from another state or province.
This Maine Diner Got National Recognition and Was Named the ‘Best’
You wake up in the morning, your belly is grumbling, and you’re in need of a nice cup of Joe. Odds are, the thought of a warm, cozy, and classic diner is what tickles your fancy. If you live in Maine, where would you go?. Maine has countless breakfast...
Some of the Funniest Street Names in Maine
Growing up my best friend lived on Chicken Dinner Road. Being a kid, it never really hit me how funny and unusual that is. I don't know how that street got its name, but some 50 years later...if you find yourself in super rural southern Idaho, you'll see that Chicken Dinner Road still exists.
a-z-animals.com
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today)
Dinosaurs That Lived in Maine (and Where to See Fossils Today) Maine is renowned for its rocky coastlines, rich forests, and abundant fisheries. However, the state is not known for an abundance of dinosaur fossils. In fact, asking about the number of dinosaurs that lived in Maine is the wrong approach to the topic of ancient creatures in the area. Instead, it’s best to ask, did any dinosaurs live in Maine?
Mass. State Lottery winner: Store sells 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ lottery tickets
One store in Massachusetts sold two “Mass Cash” grand prizes during Sunday night’s drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Each of the “Mass Cash” prizes won was worth $100,000, which is the highest available prize to win in “Mass Cash.” The two winning tickets were sold from the Hilltop Stop Convenience store in Plainvillle.
Maine Barber Goes Viral for Refusing to Refuse Service
The world needs more human beings like Lynn Cressey. Because Lynn just proved that she's a solid human being to her core. According to Newsweek, the Consumer Price Index reported back in November a 0.1% increase of the average prices of consumer goods and services like food, fuel, heating oil, etc. That was also part of an over 7% increase between November 2021 and November 2022.
WMTW
'Stay home if you can': Maine troopers respond to slide-offs on Turnpike
Monday's winter storm warning has troopers issuing a plea for drivers to stay off the roadways if they can. Maine State Police reported troopers are responding to multiple slide-offs on the turnpike. Photos from their Twitter page show snow-covered roadways, making for a difficult commute for motorists. The images show...
WMTW
How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
Maine, New Hampshire GoodWill Stores Will Not Accept These 21 Items
It's the start of a new year and clean outs are in progress across New England. Clothes closet purging, kitchen discards, garage cleanouts, and bedroom spruce ups all create unwanted or unneeded items which are still useful to others. Before you go all Marie Kondo in your cleaning, decide what...
Here Are 25 Stores That Mainers Want to Come to Their Towns
Yes, there are many places to shop in Maine. With outlets in Kittery and Freeport, there are people out shopping daily. However, the outlets are not the only stores that Maine residents go to on a daily basis. Obviously, there are malls and other local stores, like grocery stores and...
Is It Really Illegal To Release Balloons In The State Of Maine?
For years, scientists have warned about the danger the release of latex and mylar balloons poses to our environment. Not only do the downed balloons litter our forests, yards, and parks, they can also injure or kill animals. Critters, birds, and fish eat pieces of the balloons or get tangled-up in the balloon strings. According to scientists, balloon pieces are 32 times more likely to kill wildlife than if a piece of hard plastic was ingested.
Is This Really Maine’s Most Expensive Restaurant?
Maine has put itself on the map for being a culinary destination with its unique, local, and fresh cuisine but especially so here in Portland. When walking around the cobblestone streets of the Old Port, you are always within reach of a renowned restaurant with top-rated reviews and special menus.
Boston Woman Claims $1 Million Mega Millions Prize From Mass State Lottery
A Boston woman has claimed her $1 million prize she won from playing one of the biggest games in the Massachusetts State Lottery, officials said.Davena Allen, of Dorchester, won the Mega Millions prize after the first five numbers of her Quic Pic ticket matched the winning numbers during the game's…
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine
Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
Big Country 96.9
Presque Isle, ME
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://bigcountry969.com
Comments / 0