Billy Wagner remembers looking around a Spring Training clubhouse in Kissimmee, Fla., the first time he was invited to Major League camp by the Astros in the mid-1990s as a prospect and being in awe. His locker was next to Doug Drabek, a former Cy Young winner. Around him were lockers for former All-Stars Darryl Kile, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO