Shepherd's pie was one of those classic recipes that my dad would make. It was a favorite of his and everyone who tried it. My dad was an excellent cook, he took his time and was never in a rush. He moved at his own speed and took his time preparing and executing his meals. He took pride in what he brought to the table for his family. There are days I have to remind myself to slow down and enjoy what I'm doing, to take pleasure and enjoyment in the little things. When I make this recipe it gives me a gentle nudge to remember to cherish and relish the simple pleasures in life. My dad made his Shepherd's Pie more traditional with lamb, my family is not a huge fan of lamb so I substitute ground beef, either way is delicious.

