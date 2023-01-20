Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
nnbw.com
Aqua Metals selects TRIC for lithium battery recycling campus
Aqua Metals, Inc., plans phased development of a five-acre recycling campus at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center designed to process more than 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material annually, according to a news release. Nevada is the only state with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
FOX Reno
Reno fire chief facing possible ethics violation after appearing in campaign commercial
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno fire chief Dave Cochran is facing a possible violation with the Nevada Ethics Commission after appearing in a political commercial while wearing a uniform last summer, according to documents recently obtained by News 4-Fox 11. This was a story first...
2news.com
New battery recycling campus coming to Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment. The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year. They...
Record-Courier
The Jan. 23, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — There are still some openings in the weekend Eagles & Ag photo workshop with JT Humphrey, according to Carson Valley Executive Director Alicia Main. Tickets are also available for the reception on Thursday and Friday’s dinner at www.carsonvalleynv.org. A man who led deputies on a...
Sierra Sun
Cold temps record breaking at Tahoe; Lake wind advisory in effect
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
KOLO TV Reno
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snowfall records falling but not yet a ‘historic’ season at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Lithium miner cited for violating endangered flower habitat
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Five days after the U.S. Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to an Australian mining company pursuing a lithium project in Nevada, federal land managers cited it for trespassing within the habitat of an endangered flower. The Bureau of Land Management said in...
Record-Courier
Injury collisions snarl opposite corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on collision...
Sierra Sun
Snowpack records falling, but not yet a ‘historic’ winter
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Lake Tahoe Basin has experienced, what has felt like, nonstop snow in January, leading people to call this a historic winter. While snowfall records have fallen this season at Truckee-Tahoe, the region still needs quite a bit more snow to match the best January on record and also winter as a whole.
Nevada Appeal
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS – A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a Justice Department investigation that found Nevada was failing...
