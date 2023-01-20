ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kafka’s quick rise puts him as Panthers’ head coaching candidate

By Mike Lacett
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Go ahead and scoff at the relative inexperience of Mike Kafka.

But know, you’d be discounting one of the great young minds in the game.

“Putting together this thing has been awesome,” Kafka said ahead of his first season as offensive coordinator for the Giants. “It’s been so much fun.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnIMU_0kLyfVVc00
Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka of the New York Giants looks on during warmups of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old has only been a coordinator for one year, but in that year, he accomplished a lot, including playing a massive part in New York reaching the NFC Divisional round.

Interestingly enough, Kafka’s journey into coaching almost didn’t happen.

‘She was trained’: Panthers dispute reports of head coaching search violation

After retiring from the NFL in 2015, the former Northwestern quarterback was ready to jump into the business world. But then fate, or rather his old college coach Pat Fitzgerald, called him with an opportunity to be a grad assistant with the Wildcats.

“I’ll tell you what, like three days into it, this is exactly what I want to do,” Kafka recalled in a sit-down interview with the Giants play-by-play announcer Bob Papa.

Exclusive: Greg Olsen endorses Steve Wilks in Panthers’ head coaching search

2016 was Kafka’s only season in the college game. From there, it was on to Kansas City, where he first worked as a quality control coach for the offense. The following year, he was in charge of the quarterbacks, and then in 2020, he added the responsibility of passing game coordinator.

Though he only has six years of NFL experience, Kafka has shown a wealth of knowledge on reaching the end zone. With an offense described as diverse and unpredictable, Kafka took a Giants team that finished second to last in rushing last season to second overall this season.

“We go through our process, and evaluate what our guys do best, go through our game plan, and make sure we have enough stuff for our guys to attack,” explained at a recent press conference.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

It’s an effective strategy simplified by a star on the rise.

Perhaps that star could land here in Carolina.

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Mom's Photo

Patrick Mahomes needed a hug from his mom following Saturday's painful win.  There's nothing wrong with that. On Saturday, the Chiefs quarterback played through a painful high-ankle sprain in the victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round.  Following the game, Randi Mahomes took ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys

The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game:  "What a battle." The Niners ...
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
OnlyHomers

Miami Dolphins Fire Coach

Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy