Lola Barkby of Sturgis traveled to Holland West Ottawa on Friday for a wrestling tournament. This was an all-female event and Barkby competed in the 125-130 pound weight class. There, she won all three of her matches without yielding a single point to her competition. Barkby is currently ranked fifth in the state in her weight class.

STURGIS, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO