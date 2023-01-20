Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Alleghany Highlands seeking feedback on potential student cell phone policy
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany Highlands Public Schools says it’s discussing the possibility of creating a student cell phone policy. The school board has requested that parents and staff be surveyed to see if cell phone use in schools is having a negative impact on the educational environment in classrooms.
WSLS
Roanoke City Schools Superintendent White selected as Region 6 Superintendent of the Year
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools Superintendent Verletta White is being praised for her impact on students in the Roanoke Valley. On Monday, school officials announced that White has been named the Region 6 Superintendent of the Year. She was selected by fellow superintendents in Southwest Virginia. Now, White...
WDBJ7.com
Legislation for adult high school in Roanoke advances in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Legislation that’s needed for a new adult high school in Roanoke is advancing in the General Assembly. Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is teaming up with the city of Roanoke and other community partners to build a new center at the Goodwill Jobs Campus in Northwest Roanoke.
WSLS
Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
cardinalnews.org
Wytheville Community College hires police chief; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Lawson named police chief at Wytheville Community College. Wytheville Community College has hired Brian Lawson to be the new Chief of Police. Lawson will supervise the WCC Police Department. The department was established several years ago to provide increased campus security at the college’s Wytheville, Galax, and Marion locations.
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
WDBJ7.com
Community meeting scheduled for a new Eureka Rec Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One park in Roanoke is going to be renovated, and planners want the community’s input. Plans to build a brand new eureka recreation center are underway. Roanoke Parks and Recreation is investing 13 million dollars received through the American Rescue Plan. Parks and Recreation Marketing...
WDBJ7.com
Organizations host event for kids in Roanoke to create vision boards
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress, known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, and YouthHQ@Goodwill, known as ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are coming together to try to curb gun violence in the Star City. ALLY hosted “Envision your vision”...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski Free Clinic opens up to Medicaid patients
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Free Clinic is now accepting patients on Medicaid. The clinic provides healthcare to people in Pulaski County without insurance and is now accepting Medicaid patients. Executive Director of the clinic, Linda Frank, says there aren’t many options for Medicaid patients in the area.
Monroe County schools on lockdown after weapon found
MONROE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lockdown was issued after a student brought a weapon on campus. This morning it was reported that a student had a weapon on the campus of the Monroe County Technical Center. A lockdown was immediately called for the Technical Center and James Monroe. The student is in custody of law enforcement and the situation is being investigated.
WSLS
Operation Bold Blue Line brings extra funding, equipment to Martinsville Police Department
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Operation Bold Blue Line is the Governor’s plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crimes across the state. He plans to do this by supporting existing law enforcement with funding for trainings and new equipment. Another part of Operation Bold Blue Line is using $30 million to help recruit more officers to Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for working out at the office
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are already three weeks into January and some of you might be thinking that my fitness resolutions might not be where I would like to be. We’ve got some tips and tricks that you can do while you are working at the office or at home.
WSET
WATCH: Smoke billows from buildings on fire in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Billowing smoke rose over a structure fire on Lovers Lane early Monday morning when the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene. Around 3:30 a.m. BFD said they arrived at the 2300 block of Lovers Lane where reports had come regarding the fire. Several...
WSLS
Authorities searching for man after Wytheville Walmart bomb threat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A Charlottesville man is wanted after allegedly threatening to bomb a Walmart in Wytheville on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to the Wytheville Police Department. 41-year-old Alan Rosenbaum is accused of calling Walmart on Sunday night and making a bomb threat, resulting in a store evacuation, according...
wfxrtv.com
Police investigate bomb threat at a Wytheville Walmart
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is investigating a bomb threat that was called into a Wytheville Walmart on January 22. Around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, several first responders including the Virginia Tech Police Explosive Detection K9’s Wytheville Police Patrol went to Walmart after a bomb threat was received by employees.
wfxrtv.com
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
WDBJ7.com
Tudor House Sheds Light on the Seriousness of Mental Illness
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Through their tragedy, they want to help other families as they navigate the difficult waters of helping a loved one who struggles with mental illness. Tudor House started out of one family’s tragedy. Louis Tudor was a coach, biscuit-man, athlete, and above all, a beloved brother, father, and husband. He took his own life in July of 2020, and since then, his family wanted to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness. It is dedicated to suicide prevention, education, and support.
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
LewisGale Medical Center Breaks Record of Babies Birthed for Second Year in a Row
SALEM, VA. (Jan. 18, 2023) – LewisGale Medical Center has broken its record of babies birthed at the hospital for the second year in a row. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, 1,249 babies were delivered, the most in the hospital’s 113-year history. “Our recent investment into renovated patient rooms, delivery suites, and birthing tubs, among other advanced resources for pain management, make this the hospital of choice in the region,” said John Harding, MD, labor and delivery department chair. “We have a great team and this kind of positive momentum is an indicator of why our patients choose LewisGale...
