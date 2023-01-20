Layer up this morning as temps are brutally cold all over the state! Lows dipped -15 to -20° for Angel Fire and Red River with clear skies and very dry air in place. Low temps are even subfreezing all the way to the Texas border. We’ll eventually reach the lower 40s for the ABQ metro later this afternoon, as we’ll be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will also increase ahead of the next winter storm system which will have impacts statewide. We’ll stay dry today with some lighter snow showers beginning overnight for the San Juan Mountains. As of now, the Sacramento Mountains will take the brunt of the storm with potential accumulation over 6″.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO