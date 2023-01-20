ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

edglentoday.com

Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [1-21-2023]

Feels like the first full-on sunny weekend we’ve had in L.A. in awhile. How are you going to spend it?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (January 21) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find you something you like, and hope you have a great Saturday!
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles

A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths

Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise

We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Celebrates Black History Month

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena will commemorate Black History Month in February by recognizing the achievements and contributions of African Americans and their central role in our nation’s history. By News Desk. Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, Pasadena Public Library, Pasadena Black History Committee,...
PASADENA, CA
yovenice.com

Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice

Mr. Exotix International Snack Store is giving guests a fun place to lounge and enjoy snacks from around the world. @yovenicenews Eccentric and Exotic Snack Shop Opens in Venice #internationalsnacks #strangesnacks #localbusiness #shoplocal #snacks #localfoodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD's Chief Moore bans most displays of `Thin Blue Line' flag

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore has issued a ban forbidding department personnel from sporting the "thin blue line" patch on their uniforms and similar bumper stickers on police vehicles, it was reported Saturday. Moore also ordered the "thin blue line" flag to be removed from police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

