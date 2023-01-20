ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole

A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
BBC

Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC

Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point

Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Yardbarker

Another player reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea

We’ve heard that before, right? A player preferring a move to Chelsea, during this very window we heard this. Mykhailo Mudryk was all set to join Arsenal and that was touted as his preferred club to join. Then Chelsea came in and hijacked the deal, and yesterday the winger made his debut for the club.
Yardbarker

Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star

Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
BBC

Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
NBC Sports

Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves

Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
The Guardian

Wolves complete £3.3m deal to sign Craig Dawson from West Ham

Wolves have completed the signing of Craig Dawson from West Ham. The centre-back returns to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019. Dawson joins Wolves for a £3.3m fee after weeks of speculation, in which the West...
SB Nation

Newcastle fall behind in race for Fresneda

Following yesterday’s lackluster 0-0 draw to Crystal Palace, the focus now shifts to the Carabao Cup semi-finals which begin this Tuesday against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. With the next Premier League match scheduled for Feb. 4 against West Ham, this would have been a great time to rest some of the starters who are clearly running low on spark as the season pushes into the back nine.
BBC

Scottish gossip: Whittaker, Abildgaard, Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic

Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record)
BBC

Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
BBC

Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Yardbarker

Roy Keane makes Real Madrid claim over Bukayo Saka

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could play for any team in world football according to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. Keane was part of Sky Sports pundit team for Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 Premier League win over title rivals United this week. England international Saka’s brilliant goal at the Emirates...

