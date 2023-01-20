Read full article on original website
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
Eddie Nketiah’s 90th-minute goal, his second of the match, settled a pulsating contest and took Arsenal to 50 points after just 19 games
Mikel Arteta reveals how Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson has helped inspire Arsenal’s Prem title charge ahead of clash
MIKEL ARTETA has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson helped fire Arsenal’s title charge. The Gunners boss says he was inspired by Fergie’s “brutal honesty” when the Scottish legend was Manchester United manager. Arsenal’s 8-2 humiliation at Old Trafford in 2011 even kick-started Arteta’s own Emirates career....
BBC
Juventus points deduction: Manager Massimiliano Allegri wants players to regroup
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after Friday's points deduction by Italy's football federation (FIGC). Juventus were docked 15 points following an investigation into the club's past transfer dealings. The Serie A giants were accused of fixing their balance sheets by...
BBC
Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa: Kirsty Hanson earns Villa deserved point
Kirsty Hanson's close-range strike earned Aston Villa a deserved draw against Manchester City. Deyna Castellanos gave City the lead in the first half with a cool finish from Khadija Shaw's slide-rule pass. But Hanson, on loan from Manchester United, levelled two minutes later from Rachel Daly's searching cross. Villa came...
Yardbarker
Another player reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea
We’ve heard that before, right? A player preferring a move to Chelsea, during this very window we heard this. Mykhailo Mudryk was all set to join Arsenal and that was touted as his preferred club to join. Then Chelsea came in and hijacked the deal, and yesterday the winger made his debut for the club.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
Yardbarker
Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star
Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
Arsenal have rediscovered 'lost mentality' under Mikel Arteta, says Cesc Fabregas
Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has hailed manager Mikel Arteta for bringing back a winning mentality to the Gunners
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
NBC Sports
Haaland’s hat trick leads Manchester City past Wolves
Manchester City eased past Wolves thanks to a hat trick from Erling Haaland as they continue to hunt down Premier League leaders Arsenal. Haaland scored once in the first half and twice early in the second as City were superior from start to finish. Haaland’s treble (his fourth of the Premier League season) moves him on to 25 goals from just 19 PL appearances.
Soccer-Liverpool and Chelsea play out stalemate, Everton woes continue
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) -Liverpool and Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish suffered a blow as the pair played out a disappointing 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Saturday, while Everton’s relegation fears grew after a 2-0 loss at West Ham United.
Wolves complete £3.3m deal to sign Craig Dawson from West Ham
Wolves have completed the signing of Craig Dawson from West Ham. The centre-back returns to the Midlands having spent a large chunk of his playing career at West Brom before moving to London in 2019. Dawson joins Wolves for a £3.3m fee after weeks of speculation, in which the West...
SB Nation
Newcastle fall behind in race for Fresneda
Following yesterday’s lackluster 0-0 draw to Crystal Palace, the focus now shifts to the Carabao Cup semi-finals which begin this Tuesday against Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium. With the next Premier League match scheduled for Feb. 4 against West Ham, this would have been a great time to rest some of the starters who are clearly running low on spark as the season pushes into the back nine.
BBC
Scottish gossip: Whittaker, Abildgaard, Ramsay, Rangers, Celtic
Rangers will make a third bid for Morgan Whittaker after the winger was left out of the Swansea City squad for their trip to Queen's Park Rangers. (Daily Record) Danish club Aalborg are keeping tabs on midfielder Oliver Abildgaard, who has as not made a Celtic appearance since November and did not make the bench for yesterday's Scottish Cup win over Morton. (Tipsbladet, via Daily Record)
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
SB Nation
AS Roma latest to ‘make contact’ with Hakim Ziyech and find out he makes a lot of money — report
Hakim Ziyech may be having one of the better stretches of his Chelsea career — six games in a row with an appearance, including four starts: best run since this time last year, when he started five in a row and nine of eleven — but he remains one of the likelier to leave in the near future, to help make room for all these new players we’re bringing in.
BBC
Southampton v Newcastle: Carabao Cup semi-final not enough, says Eddie Howe
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says reaching a semi-final is "not enough" as his side prepare to face Southampton for a place in the Carabao Cup final. The Magpies have not won a major domestic trophy since 1955 but Howe says his side are "desperate for the next step". Newcastle travel...
Yardbarker
Roy Keane makes Real Madrid claim over Bukayo Saka
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka could play for any team in world football according to former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. Keane was part of Sky Sports pundit team for Arsenal’s impressive 3-2 Premier League win over title rivals United this week. England international Saka’s brilliant goal at the Emirates...
