ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Wedding industry braces for impact of Kentucky sales tax

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If it wasn't expensive enough, having a wedding in Kentucky just got a little more costly. Starting Jan. 1, 2023 sales taxes applied to more than 35 new services, many of which are in the wedding industry. The Louisville Wedding Network President Jamie Lott said vendors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award. The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release. “Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Special prosecutor named to investigate 3 unsolved …. Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young was appointed by AG Daniel Cameron to investigate three unsolved cases in Nelson County. Kentucky Human Society’s Ethan Almighty is...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 1/23

Oli Pollo, a Peruvian restaurant in La Grange, said they will be closed until further notice after they were vandalized on Saturday morning. Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found. Updated: 24 hours ago. These remains could be tied to missing Louisville mother Andrea Knabel. Black...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

La Rosa Pizza opens first Louisville location

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Louisville's first-ever La Rosa's Pizza will officially open its doors Monday. The pizzeria is having a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for its new location, next to the First Watch in the Springhurst Shopping Center off Westport Road. The first 50 customers will get free pizza...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Black Market KY suffers another loss after recent break-in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mitzi Wilson, co-owner of Black Market KY on West Market Street, says one hit after another has made it all but impossible to stay in business and serve the community. “The store was planned to be here for the community so they can come in, buy...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Classic car show rolls into the Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 350 custom cars rolled into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend. Saturday was the last day of the Bluegrass World of Wheels Custom Auto Show. The event had a little something for everyone, including a Pink Panther classic. Car owners tell us they're excited...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Free divorce clinic being offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bar Association (LBA) is hosting a "Pro Se Divorce Clinic." This is for people who may want a divorce, but aren't able to retain an attorney to represent them. Clinics like this aim to show you how you can file for divorce yourself, by getting help from those who know how it all works.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Gun seized at Eastern High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A student is accused of having a gun at Eastern High School Monday morning, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun has been secured and the student is now in custody, sources stated. According to a letter sent by Dr. Heather Orman, the Eastern High principal,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mayor Greenberg pledges to resolve rental assistance issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville resident Felicia Saunders' biggest worry right now is homelessness, but she can't access rental assistance money to get by in the short term. "I don't want my kids on the streets, so that's just painful for me," she said. Saunders is one of many tenants...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus of today’s video is the complex setup with low pressure moving in early Wednesday. Precipitation types will go from A) rain to snow and end. B) rain to snow to rain and end. C) rain and end. Location in WAVE Country will matter...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy