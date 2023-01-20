Read full article on original website
Arizona Capitol Times
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Native American boarding school survivors of abuse and their descendants shared memories and tears in Arizona on U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's yearlong “Road to Healing” initiative. They spoke Friday at a school in the Gila Indian River Community just south of Phoenix before a large audience that included Gov. Katie Hobbs and Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego.
Arizona Capitol Times
Arizona’s alfalfa is essential, water crisis solution that leads to food supply issue is no fix
Concerns over the Colorado River have led the everyday Arizonan to think about water in ways they haven’t before. As a result, much has been made as of late about growing “thirsty crops” in Arizona’s desert climate. It doesn’t take long to find an opinion or editorial about how farming alfalfa is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the water system in Arizona.
Arizona Capitol Times
Building the future: Trade occupations encouraged as demand for skilled labor grows
The need for skilled people willing to get their hands dirty is growing across the country. But will there be enough craftspeople to meet that demand? The Arizona Commerce Authority estimates that by 2030, the number of people employed in construction and manufacturing jobs in the state is expected to rise 30% and more than 20%, respectively.
