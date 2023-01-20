ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis says African American history course was banned because of content about prisons and ‘queer’ theory

Ron DeSantis pointed to contents concerning prisons and “queer theory” when explaining why an African American history course has been banned in Florida. The Republican governor criticised the College Board’s Advanced Placement class in African American studies after the pilot course was banned by the state last week. Mr DeSantis was visiting a charter school in Jacksonville on Monday when he noted the course’s handling of “queer theory”.He argued that it was on the “wrong side of the line for Florida standards”. “This course, on Black History, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory!” he said, according to...
FLORIDA STATE
Arizona Capitol Times

Sinema’s immigration plan doesn’t work for Arizonans

This month, Kyrsten Sinema — Arizona’s Democrat-turned-independent U.S. senator — traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border with two of her Republican colleagues, U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas. The trip came on the heels of Sinema and Tillis negotiating an immigration package that, in theory, could solve the worst border crisis in American history.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy