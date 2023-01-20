Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Caltrans wants millions of more dollars to clear thousands of California homeless encampments
Caltrans says it is struggling to keep up with the number of homeless encampments popping up on its properties and is seeking millions of dollars to help clear them. The California Department of Transportation has requested $20.6 million over the next two years to remove hazardous materials from encampments on its properties. It is also asking for an additional $5.8 million to expand its newly established Office of Homelessness and Encampments.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Santa Clara County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 4-mile deep quake hit about 5 1/2 miles from San Martin at 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as Santa Rosa...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession
Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of Lake Elsinore after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. He was killed just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Forklift with ‘makeshift brake’ rolls, kills 18-year-old worker in Arkansas, feds say
An 18-year-old worker parked the forklift he had been operating at an Arkansas worksite, then accidentally dropped the key, according to federal authorities. As he was searching for the dropped key in Rison, officials said the forklift rolled and struck the unsupervised man, killing him. Following his death in July...
