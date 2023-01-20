ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Caltrans wants millions of more dollars to clear thousands of California homeless encampments

Caltrans says it is struggling to keep up with the number of homeless encampments popping up on its properties and is seeking millions of dollars to help clear them. The California Department of Transportation has requested $20.6 million over the next two years to remove hazardous materials from encampments on its properties. It is also asking for an additional $5.8 million to expand its newly established Office of Homelessness and Encampments.
Slain California deputy honored with 50-mile procession

Hundreds of people lined the streets and freeway overpasses during a 50-mile procession in honor of a slain Southern California deputy who was laid to rest Saturday. Riverside County Sheriff deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was fatally shot on Jan. 13 in the city of Lake Elsinore after responding to a call about a domestic disturbance. He was killed just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA

