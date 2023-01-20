The Toronto Raptors are apparently looking for something more than three first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. It's unclear exactly what the asking price is for Toronto's 25-year-old 3-and-D forward but the team previously turned down three first-round picks for Anunoby, according to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur. League sources reportedly believe the Raptors are looking for two promising players on team-friendly contracts and at least one draft pick, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO