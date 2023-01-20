Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Raptors Previously Offered Three 1st-Round Picks for O.G. Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are apparently looking for something more than three first-round picks for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. It's unclear exactly what the asking price is for Toronto's 25-year-old 3-and-D forward but the team previously turned down three first-round picks for Anunoby, according to the Toronto Star's Bruce Arthur. League sources reportedly believe the Raptors are looking for two promising players on team-friendly contracts and at least one draft pick, per Doug Smith of the Toronto Star.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz
The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Wizards Forward
The NBA trade deadline is getting close, as teams around the league are in conversations around potential deals. While the Oklahoma City Thunder are likely to not make a move ahead of Feb. 9, there is one player that makes sense to explore the market for. Darius Bazley is a...
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs Interested in Wizards’ Rui Hachimura
Due to the rest of the Western Conference having a weird season, the Dallas Mavericks are still occupying fifth-place in the standing despite having just a 25-23 record and losing seven of their last 10 games. One area of concern for the Mavs is their big-man depth. Both Christian Wood...
Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Help On Horizon For New Orleans
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans have lost 9 of their last twelve games. The good news? Three straight home games this week after having just three all January. The bad news? First up is a matchup against NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Brandon Ingram (toe)...
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings
Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
Miami Heat Kicking Themselves After Poor Defensive Effort Against Luka Doncic
It wasn't the fact Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic had a big game Friday against the Miami Heat. It was how easy he did it that bothered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists without breaking a sweat in the Mavs' victory against the Heat in Dallas.
Tiger Woods announces Marcus Byrd as 2023 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption for upcoming Genesis Invitational
Dating back to 2009, an exemption has been given to a minority golfer for the Genesis Invitational as a way to represent the advancement of diversity in golf. In 2017 the exemption was re-named the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption in honor of Sifford, the man who broke the PGA Tour color barrier.
Texans and DE Jerry Hughes ‘Excited’ To Follow Head Coaching Search
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are in the middle of their third coaching search in three years, and players are well-invested in the candidate who will take the helm following Lovie Smith's jettison. Veteran defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said in an interview with KPRC that he and his teammates...
