ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Does it Hurt to Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Before Your Billing Cycle Ends?

Editors' note: We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections. If you recently made a large purchase with your credit card and have enough money in your checking account to cover the balance, you can pay it off as soon as it hits your account. Using your a credit card to earn rewards on purchases is worth the work -- as long as you don't carry a balance into the next billing cycle. Paying your balance early won't hurt your credit score; it may help.
AOL Corp

3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance

For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023

More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion. The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday,...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194

In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy