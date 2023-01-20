Read full article on original website
What is a Good Credit Score?
Having a good credit score can save you hundreds, even thousands of dollars on credit cards, mortgages, and other loans.
CNET
Does it Hurt to Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance Before Your Billing Cycle Ends?
Editors' note: We are currently reviewing this story for accuracy. If we find errors, we will update and issue corrections. If you recently made a large purchase with your credit card and have enough money in your checking account to cover the balance, you can pay it off as soon as it hits your account. Using your a credit card to earn rewards on purchases is worth the work -- as long as you don't carry a balance into the next billing cycle. Paying your balance early won't hurt your credit score; it may help.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
AOL Corp
3 top tips to slash your $10,000 credit card balance
For folks carrying $10,000 in credit card debt — or any amount at all — now is the time to pay it down before the Federal Reserve pushes interest rates even higher. “It's a really, really tough time to have credit card debt,” Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
Stimulus Checks in February: Here’s who will receive up to $600!
During the month of February, Americans will get up to $600 in additional stimulus checks. Many, but not all, states in the United States of America will get another stimulus payout in February. The purpose of these payments of up to $600 is to aid residents in coping with the...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
msn.com
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
CNET
SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why
If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
Your Susan B Anthony coin may be worth $16,800 – the ‘confusing’ detail that make so valuable
YOU may want to check your spare change as a Susan B Anthony (SBA) dollar coin has sold for $16,800. After 20 years of being out of production, the U.S. Mint decided to bring the coin back but made an error in the process. As we’ve stated time and time...
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
CNET
Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More
The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion. The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday,...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
Want an 800 Credit Score in 2023? LendingTree Analyzed How To Do It
Oh, the elusive 800 to 850 credit score -- the highest category of credit score one can possibly obtain, and that which FICO considers "exceptional." With a credit score between 800 and 850, consumers...
