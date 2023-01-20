Kasper Schmeichel ‘agreed shock Bayern Munich transfer before club moved for Yann Sommer’

KASPER SCHMEICHEL was reportedly lined-up to make a shock move to Bayern Munich - before the German giants landed Yann Sommer.

The Leicester title-winning keeper was apparently close to the biggest move of his career as the Bundesliga champions lined up different options.

Kasper Schmeichel spent over a decade at Leicester before heading to Nice Credit: AFP

They have had to dive into the January market after Manuel Neuer broke his leg on a skiing trip last month.

With negotiations over Sommer stalling, Bayern turned to Nice to enquire over Schmeichel, according to Foot Mercato.

The Danish keeper has only been in France since August after his shock departure from Leicester City.

He has been a regular with Nice ever since his transfer but they reportedly allowed Bayern to begin negotiations.

Schmeichel is reported to have agreed personal terms "with ease".

But the deal never materialised with Sommer successfully negotiating his exit from Borussia Monchengladbach.

He was thrown into the starting line-up for Bayern's first game back in the Bundesliga against title rivals RB Leipzig.

Manchester United had been repeatedly linked to Sommer as they ponder the future of David de Gea and their no.1 jersey.

Schmeichel has featured in 17 of Nice's 19 games this season with the French side sat in 10th at halfway stage.

They have conceded 20 goals in their matches so far.

But the 36-year-old has not always enjoyed the best of times at the club and he was booed by his own fans back in October when his name was ready out before a home match.