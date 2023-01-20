Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of cat owners could be forced to microchip pets
Millions of cat owners will be forced to microchip their pets under a long-awaited new law that could come into effect in the “coming weeks”.The proposals could soon be brought to parliament as MPs are also considering a petition that would require drivers to stop if they hit a cat, according to the transport minister, Richard Holden.A number of organisations, including Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and the Blue Cross have campaigned for a law that would mean drivers are forced to report it if they hit a cat.However, Mr Holden claims that microchipping cats would be the best way...
Cat Comforts Dog Suffering With Anxiety While Owners Are Away: 'Precious'
Nova the cat's owner told Newsweek they were "surprised" to see the feline comforting their golden retriever as they haven't always got along.
This $7 Cat Toy on Amazon Has Nearly Perfect Reviews & Pet Parents Say It’s ‘Simple, Durable, and the Cats Love It Without Fail’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Cat parents know that cats can be very fickle when it comes to toys. If your cat isn’t ignoring that cute toy you bought her altogether, then she probably played with it for five minutes and is now totally bored — or she’s having more fun with the box it came in. But according to pet parents, there’s one cat toy that will actually keep your cat interested and entertained for hours — seriously! Even better: It costs less than...
Cat Who Gags at Human Food Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Dramatic'
"Our food critic queen," praised one user.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time
It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
What Does It Mean When You See A Cardinal? We Found Several Answers
Everyone has their own thoughts and symbolism behind the beautiful red bird. I took a deeper dive into what it actually means when you see a cardinal. For as long as I can remember my grandmother loved red birds. She never called them cardinals always red birds. I didn't find out until I was an adult that my momma was the one that started her love for them. She bought her a ceramic figurine and from then on Grandmother adored them. In the center room or sewing room of my Grandparent's home, there was a fireplace with a mantle and there sat all of her red birds given to her over the years. She loved to show them off. Over the years seeing a red bird always reminded me of my precious Grandmother and how very much I was loved by her.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces
The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.She said...
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Tootsie!
She may be only 6 months old, but this little pup is ready for whatever your throw at her (until naptime, that is).
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front
It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
This Body Oil Is Basically a Lymphatic Drainage Massage in a Bottle, and Will Help Firm Up Your Skin at Home
Lymphatic drainage massages are among a small faction of buzzy wellness treatments that really do live up to the hype. You see, when your lymphatic system gets clogged up with cellular waste, it can cause a whole host of concerns, including puffiness, dull skin, and breakouts (as well as other issues with digestion and circulation). As long as you're drinking water and getting enough movement, your lymph nodes will function just fine on their own and will eventually find a way to unblock themselves—but lymphatic drainage massages help speed up the process.
Cape Gazette
Try this houseplant that absorbs dust
On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
Why You Should Always Keep a Bowl of Vinegar Next to Your Stove
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
How To Find Walmart's Best Hidden Clearance Deals On Home Goods
Walmart's known for its low prices and home selection, but did you know there's a way to unearth even more hidden deals? To do so, all you need is your phone.
Comments / 0