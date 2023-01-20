Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz, January 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Gonzales High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor High School on January 21, 2023, 19:30:00.
KSBW.com
Resignation of Felipe Hernandez opens up trustee seat at Cabrillo College
APTOS, Calif. — Cabrillo College announced on Thursday that due to the resignation of Felipe Hernandez, a vacancy now exists in the seat representing Area V of the Board of Trustees of the Cabrillo Community College District. Felipe Hernandez resigned to run for a seat on the Santa Cruz...
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
KSBW.com
3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin
SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
Multiple tents and power lines catch on fire, no injuries reported
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Monday morning, Salinas Fire said that multiple tents caught on fire in the Chinatown area which will lead to a power shut down. Firefighters responded to East Lake Street and Bridge Street around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters got were on their way to the scene they learned that four to five The post Multiple tents and power lines catch on fire, no injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
3.7 quake rumbles beneath the South Bay Near Morgan Hill
SAN MARTIN -- A 3.7 magnitude rumbled under the South Bay early Monday morning, jolting residents awake in San Martin and Morgan Hill.The quake hit at 5:58 a.m. with an epicenter near Coyote Creek and Henry Coe State Park in the South Bay mountains near San Martin.There was no reports of injuries or damage.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
KQED
President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms
President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
Elephant seal pups swept away in storms. What does that mean for SLO County rookery?
Scores of baby elephant seals were washed away as waves inundated beaches north of San Simeon.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz. Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Assistant Vice President...
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside a transformative justice initiative at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad.
Agata Popęda here to share perhaps the most important story I’ve written for the Weekly so far. Over the last few months, I devoted my Thursday afternoons to weekly trips to the Correctional Training Facility, a state prison located 5 miles north of Soledad. This all-male prison holds 5,000 inmates, some sentenced for life.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
See aerial video of detached docks, other debris in storm-filled Nacimiento Lake
Lake Nacimiento has risen to 88% of capacity. It was at only 32% at the beginning of the year.
KSBW.com
Watsonville Police: 1 man killed in Sunday night shooting
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville police are investigating a Sunday night murder. Investigators say a 39-year-old Watsonville man was shot at least once Sunday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Family members took the victim to the Watsonville Community Hospital and...
