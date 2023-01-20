ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Santa Cruz, January 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gonzales High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor High School on January 21, 2023, 19:30:00.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake hits near San Martin

SAN MARTIN, Calif. — An early morning earthquake struck Santa Clara County on Monday. According to the USGS, the quake struck seven miles north of Gilroy and 5 miles east of San Martin at 5:58 a.m. The quake registered as a 3.7 magnitude quake and could be felt by...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

3.5 earthquake shakes area near Hollister along San Benito-Monterey County line

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, San Benito County -- A small earthquake shook an area of San Benito County near Hollister Thursday morning just east of the Monterey County line.The magnitude 3.5 quake hit at 10:15 a.m. in the San Juan Canyon area, about eight miles west-southwest of Hollister and about three miles south of San Juan Bautista, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey.The data showed the shaking was felt in Salinas, Monterey, and Morgan Hill among other communities.There were no reports of any damage or injuries.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Multiple tents and power lines catch on fire, no injuries reported

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): On Monday morning, Salinas Fire said that multiple tents caught on fire in the Chinatown area which will lead to a power shut down. Firefighters responded to East Lake Street and Bridge Street around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters got were on their way to the scene they learned that four to five The post Multiple tents and power lines catch on fire, no injuries reported appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KQED

President Biden Surveys Damage From California Storms

President Pledges Support For California In Wake Of Storms. President Biden toured Capitola Village and Seacliff State Park in Santa Cruz County on Thursday. Both of the areas were two of the hardest hit by the recent winter storms. New Bill Calls For Revenue Sharing For College Sports In California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. to Moderate. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz. Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College. Assistant Vice President...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JANUARY 23, 2023 AT 9:33 AM: On Sunday night, Salinas Police arrested 35 year old Marcos Rodriguez for stealing $11,000 worth of items at a Salinas swap meet. Officers said that a parole agent was able to identify Rodriguez as the suspect. Officers conducted a parole search at his residence The post Salinas Police arrest swap meet bandit appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville Police: 1 man killed in Sunday night shooting

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville police are investigating a Sunday night murder. Investigators say a 39-year-old Watsonville man was shot at least once Sunday night at around 8 p.m. in the area of Sunnyhills Drive and Herman Court. Family members took the victim to the Watsonville Community Hospital and...
WATSONVILLE, CA

