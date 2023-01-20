Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session.

The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.

Pinellas County mom Melissa Ley said when her children were in traditional public schools, they struggled.

“We were looking at private school and at that case I was like, I’m gonna go to work as a teacher just to pay to put my kids in a private school,” said Ley.

Because her children weren’t special needs and her family’s income was too high, state scholarships weren’t an option at the time.

Now, a new bill backed by the Speaker of the Florida House would open the scholarships up to all Florida students.

Scholarship awards vary but typically average around $7,000-$8,000 annually. The money can go towards expenses like tutoring and tuition to put students in non-traditional public schools, like private, charter, or even homeschooling.

“This bill in a powerful way provides both an entrance and an exit to all of our schools so we can match people up in the best way possible,” said Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast).

As of the 2021 school year, more than 188,000 Florida students received scholarships to attend schools other than traditional public schools.

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association is concerned with no cap on scholarships, the legislation would open private school vouchers to all of Florida’s three million plus students, no matter their family income.

He said every dollar that goes with a student to a private school is money diverted away from public education.

“The financial impact that this could have on school districts is potentially huge. We just don’t know at this point and we haven’t seen the fiscal impact,” said Spar.

The legislation requires special needs and low-income students to be prioritized for scholarship awards.

We’ll likely learn more about the estimated cost during the bill’s first committee hearing next week.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]