Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife at Clovis travel center

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — More information has been released about a Wednesday night incident at a travel center in Clovis where a man allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old wife, which resulted in her death.

According to an affidavit for arrest warrant, provided to MyHighPlains.com, 68-year-old Lloyd Edwards was arrested Thursday in relation to Wednesday’s stabbing.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, officials found a 68-year-old woman, identified as Roxie Edwards, with what appeared to be a stab wound to the neck Wednesday evening at a travel center in Clovis. Roxie Edwards, who was identified as Lloyd Edwards’s wife, was later pronounced dead that evening.

According to the affidavit, Edwards was charged with one count of “2nd Degree Murder,” a second-degree felony, and one count of “Tampering with Evidence,” a third-degree felony.