1 cow still on the loose in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
Woman left Little River-area hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is charged after the Horry County Police Dept. responded to a call in reference to a car being stolen from McLeod Seacoast Hospital on January 18. Paige Louise Johnson is charged with grand larceny, a value of $10,000 or more. Johnson had...
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
Police warn of minor flooding, ponding on roads in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are warning residents of minor flooding and ponding on roads as heavy rain moves into the area Sunday. People are asked to not drive through standing water if they are not sure how deep it is, especially in vehicles lower to the ground.
Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
Report: Man drove through emergency scene while firefighters battled fire in Burgess community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is accused of driving through an emergency scene as firefighters tried to get a massive fire under control in the Burgess community, according to an incident report. Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded on Saturday morning to the fire on Seagull Landing...
33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
Nearly 100 arrests made during 4-day operation in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a four-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
Police: Woman faces reckless driving, larceny charges after attempting to steal purse in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing larceny and reckless driving charges following an incident at a Myrtle Beach store’s parking lot, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, took a victim’s purse from a shopping cart and attempted to flee the scene on a moped, police […]
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
Driver dies in crash after leading Florence County authorities on chase, SCHP says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A driver who led Florence County authorities on a chase Friday afternoon has died, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 4 p.m. on McAlister Mill Road near Salem Road, about five miles west of Coward, the SCHP said. A 2012 Honda Civic traveling south on […]
Steer clear: South Carolina police work to corral escaped cows
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were working Friday to corral some “nuisance cows” that were roaming in Horry County on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, the cows were roaming along U.S. 701 in Loris, near the North Carolina state line.
Driver dies in Florence Co. wreck while attempting to elude law enforcement: SCHP
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a collision Friday afternoon in Florence county on McAllister Mill Rd. near Salem Rd. Master Trooper James Miller with SCHP says the two-vehicle collision happened around 4:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Miller, a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck...
Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial
WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
