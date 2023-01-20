ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

wpde.com

1 cow still on the loose in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers were able to wrangle two loose cows in Horry County Saturday but one bovine still remains unaccounted for. Horry County police said it was a long day of searching, herding, roping, trailering and transporting the two cows they did catch. Morgan Road near...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Police close in on final loose cow on Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road near the SC/NC border is closed as police work to wrangle in some more loose cattle. Airport Road near Highway 701 North just before the state line is closed as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch the remaining cow causing a road safety hazard.
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

100-gallon fuel spill, crash blocks traffic on Hwy 701 in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash causing a fuel spill in Horry County. Horry County Fire Rescue said S. Highway 701 and Harmon Drive in Conway are closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer resulting in a 100-gallon fuel spill.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Day 2: Officers try to wrangle loose cows along Highway 701

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A road is still closed Saturday as officers try to wrangle loose cows on Highway 701 North. Horry County police said Morgan Road is closed to traffic as HCPD Environmental Services and Horry County Animal Care Center work to catch a group of roaming cows causing a road safety hazard.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

33-year-old man killed in Robeson Co. dirt bike incident

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking help to find the driver of a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) or side by side in a crash Friday night that killed a man on a dirt bike on Ward Store Road in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Trooper B.L. Bullard with North Carolina Highway Patrol.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

2 people displaced after fire burned down Conway-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday that engulfed an entire residential building outside of Conway on Sadie Circle. NEW: New golf apparel store to open at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501. The fire is now under control...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 100 arrests made during 4-day operation in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were able to make nearly 100 arrests during a four-day operation in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff's Office conducted the operation from Tuesday, Jan. 17 to Friday, Jan. 20 and included multiple search and arrest warrants for narcotics violations, according to a release.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Train cars derail near Loris spilling gravel, closing road

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Multiple train cars appear to be overturned and derailed in Horry County Saturday afternoon. Viewers are reporting the incident on Highway 701 North near Loris. Highway 701 from Clio Road to SEC 19 is closed, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Drivers are asked...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WOKV

Steer clear: South Carolina police work to corral escaped cows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Police in South Carolina were working Friday to corral some “nuisance cows” that were roaming in Horry County on Friday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, the cows were roaming along U.S. 701 in Loris, near the North Carolina state line.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry County legal expert breaks down jury selection for Murdaugh murder trial

WPDE — It's a case that's taken South Carolina by storm, and on Monday, the search began for 12 jurors who will give Alex Murdaugh his verdict. "When you have a very high profile case like the Murdaugh case is, what you would probably do is double the size of the jury pool that comes in," said Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for Horry and Georgetown counties.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

