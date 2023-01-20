Meet Tessa! News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Tessa! Tessa is a 1-year-old heeler mix who came to Decatur Animal Services as a stray.

She is very active and absolutely loves to run around and play.

Tessa has been sponsored, which means there is no fee for her adoption.

If you’d like to meet Tessa and possibly give her a forever home, just call Decatur Animal Services at (256) 341-4790.

