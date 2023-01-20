Meet Tessa! News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week
Meet Tessa! Tessa is a 1-year-old heeler mix who came to Decatur Animal Services as a stray.
She is very active and absolutely loves to run around and play.Help ‘Change a Pet’s Life!’ HAS waiving adoption fees
Tessa has been sponsored, which means there is no fee for her adoption.
If you'd like to meet Tessa and possibly give her a forever home, just call Decatur Animal Services at (256) 341-4790.
