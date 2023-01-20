Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
West side sweep of Burg
WEST PORTSMOUTH — It might have taken a month’s time, but the inside track to the Southern Ohio Conference Division II girls basketball championship belongs once again to the West Lady Senators. And, for those Lady Senators —should they win out in the SOC II — they will...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road
GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Crews responding to Georgetown for reported crash with injuries on Hamer Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
Wrong-way crash on US-35 in Gallia County
GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle traffic crash involving multiple injuries. The crash happened Wednesday on US-35 near mile post six in Gallia County around 10:25 p.m. OHSP says the driver was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of US-35 when they drove into […]
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Attempted Break-In at Local Family Dollar Store
ROSS – An attempt to break in was stopped after a witness called police to report what she saw. According to Ross County Sheriff’s department, on 1/21/23 a deputy was called to the scene of the Family Dollar located at Frankfort Clarksburg pike around 7:45 pm. When the...
Portsmouth Times
Scioto County Public Library book recommendations
Scioto County Public Library would like to recommend these book titles. Each title is available to borrow with your library card! For more book recommendations or information on applying for a library card go to www.yourppl.org or call 740-354-5688. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry –...
WSAZ
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Office Forces Man to Clean up His Dumped Trash
Ross County – A man was issued a citation and forced to clean up his trash after Ross County Sheriff’s department found him dumping. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s department they were advised of a blue SUV dumping old TVs along the roadway on Three Locks Road by the Railroad bridge on 1/18/23. WHen the Deputy went to investigate he found the suspects backing out of a lane by the railroad bridge on Three Locks Road.
