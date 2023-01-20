New suspects charged in fatal shooting of Ogden man

Two new suspects have been arrested in connection to this week's fatal shooting of an Ogden man, with one officially charged with the murder.

Mauro Soto, 21, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder in the death of Juan Garcia.

The 24-year-old Garcia suffered multiple gunshot wounds following Tuesday night's shooting at 1200 Harrison Boulevard. Police originally gave Garcia's age as 20 years old before correcting the information Friday.

Witnesses told police that a car had pulled up to the Garcia's vehicle and fired multiple shots from the backseat at him before fleeing the scene.

A female suspect, Chelci Seber, was arrested Wednesday after her vehicle was identified as the one where the gunshots had come from. She was taken into custody after she was found hiding in a motorhome and faces charges of obstruction of justice.

Anthony Barela, 30, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and arrested, along with Soto, and also charged with obstruction of justice. Police said Soto and Barela were originally booked "within hours" of the shooting on outstanding warrants unrelated to Garcia's murder.

The weapon used in the shooting was not located in the vehicle during a search, but was later found at one of the places the group stopped after leaving the scene.