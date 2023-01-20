ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

New suspects charged in fatal shooting of Ogden man

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4689fs_0kLycDgj00

Two new suspects have been arrested in connection to this week's fatal shooting of an Ogden man, with one officially charged with the murder.

Mauro Soto, 21, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated murder in the death of Juan Garcia.

The 24-year-old Garcia suffered multiple gunshot wounds following Tuesday night's shooting at 1200 Harrison Boulevard. Police originally gave Garcia's age as 20 years old before correcting the information Friday.

Witnesses told police that a car had pulled up to the Garcia's vehicle and fired multiple shots from the backseat at him before fleeing the scene.

A female suspect, Chelci Seber, was arrested Wednesday after her vehicle was identified as the one where the gunshots had come from. She was taken into custody after she was found hiding in a motorhome and faces charges of obstruction of justice.

Anthony Barela, 30, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and arrested, along with Soto, and also charged with obstruction of justice. Police said Soto and Barela were originally booked "within hours" of the shooting on outstanding warrants unrelated to Garcia's murder.

The weapon used in the shooting was not located in the vehicle during a search, but was later found at one of the places the group stopped after leaving the scene.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Ogden police investigating shooting near bars, two victims injured

OGDEN, Utah — Police say that Sunday morning’s shooting that sent two people to the hospital was an isolated incident. Ogden Police told KSL that they responded to calls of gunshots near 25th Street in the Electric Alley parking lots at approximately 1:40 a.m. Police found two men...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says. This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Police: Road rage incident closes I-15, Bangerter Highway offramp

DRAPER, Utah — A road rage incident caused a car to drive off the road into a ditch, with the driver attempting to flee from police Sunday evening. Utah Highway Patrol’s Tropper Mike Alexander told KSL that two cars were involved in the road rage incident while driving southbound Interstate 15 at appropriately 5:30 p.m.
DRAPER, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
OGDEN, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy