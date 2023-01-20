Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in FloridaTravel MavenPort Orange, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
What’s new with former Macy’s in Daytona Beach
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The looming redevelopment of a big-box mall retail store into apartments took a big step forward last week with the $10 million sale of the site.
WESH
Orlando leaders advance plan to add restrictions for bars, nightclubs downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando leaders met Monday to talk about possible new rules for bars and nightclubs downtown. The two proposed ordinances passed on a first reading, but they still have to go to a second reading in March. Bar and nightclub owners say they have offered solutions that...
WESH
Sanford leaders seek developers to build more parking
SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is reaching out to developers in an effort to add more parking. "We're going to throw this net out to see what kind of proposals we get back from developers to see what would be a good development program here,” said Tom Tomerlin, the Sanford Economic Development Director.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DeLand police investigate after pedestrian struck, killed by driver
DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver over the weekend. Officers said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue. Read: Deputies: Brevard County teacher accused of...
blackchronicle.com
No bond for Florida woman accused of shooting terminally ill husband at hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach — in what police mentioned resulted from a murder-suicide settlement — made her first look in Volusia County court docket Sunday morning, WKMG reported. Police on Saturday responded...
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
WESH
Body cam video shows police pleading with wife accused of killing husband in Daytona Beach hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police released body camera video on Monday that shows officers pleading with a womanaccused of shooting and killing her husband in a Daytona Beach hospital on Saturday. Officers who responded to the scene at AdventHealth Daytona Beach repeatedly shouted for the woman, 76-year-old...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Councilman Troy Kent kicks off District 4 meetings
Volusia County Council District 4 Representative Troy Kent will host a community meeting from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park, 1800 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach. Residents can ask questions and voice concerns during this open discussion. This is the first in a series of quarterly...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Residents share concerns about canal dredging, fireworks enforcement
If social media is any indicator, a whole lot of Palm Coast residents are very fed up with the year-after-year blatant disregard of our local fireworks ordinance and the continual inaction by our Sheriff’s Office to enforce the law. The local ordinance forbids without a permit all fireworks that...
fox13news.com
Florida woman who shot, killed husband at Daytona Beach hospital charged with murder, denied bond: police
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach was booked into the Volusia County jail Saturday on charges...
Three fronts on the way for Central Florida, fog expected for Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many areas stayed dry, Marion, Flagler and portions of Sumter, Lake and Volusia Counties had rain, with more than an inch in parts of Flagler County. Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the showers are slowly tapering off and by morning, the weather should be quiet with areas of fog. Drive safely.
WESH
Sanford leaders consider plan to improve sewer infrastructure after flooding
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford's moving ahead with plans to improve its sewer infrastructure. On Monday night, city leaders are expected to approve money to cover the design work needed to make necessary improvements that will target vulnerable areas in the historic downtown. Hurricane Ian sent water out of manholes,...
Pedestrian killed crossing Volusia County road, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Volusia County. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of State Road A1A and Margaret Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said a Chrysler...
WESH
Orlando city council to discuss ordinances aimed at improving downtown safety
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Downtown Orlando businesses are begging the city to drop proposals, including one that would require a permit for them to serve alcohol past midnight. Next Monday, the city council will meet for the first reading on two ordinances that aim to improve safety in downtown.
Comments / 4