Kelly Rowland Wraps Up in Fendi Trenchcoat With Sleek Thigh-high Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party

Kelly Rowland made a sleek arrival in a full monogram Fendi trenchcoat to a launch dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday. The dinner was to celebrate the launch of famed aesthetician Shani Darden’s Triple Acid Signature Peel.

The details of Rowland’s outfit included a double-breasted design with two epaulettes, adorned in brown buttons. It had a matching belt that cinched at her waist and a brown buckle. According to the brand’s official site, the coat is comprised of tonal-brown canvas-jacquard. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of thigh-high sleek black boots with a round toe. Underneath, she wore a pair of sheer, opaque stockings.

When it came to accessories, Rowland donned a cuban link gold necklace, a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings and a pair of brown-toned sunglasses with a pointy, cat-eye like frame. Her hair channeled Betty Hoop with a curly, short cut. It framed the front of her face and the nape of her neck, adding a more sharp look to her tailored ensemble. Rowland’s haircut was by Kendall Dorsey and her hair was styled by Devante Turnbull.

Rowland joined a number of A-listers at the product launch event, including Rachel Zoe and Shay Mitchell . Mitchell wore a wraparound gray miniskirt with a matching oversize blouse tucked inside.

Rowland has had other recent standout looks. To the premiere of the “BMF” season two, she embraced liquid leather in a black ensemble, which featured a blazer, straight-leg pants and a black top underneath. At the “Babylon” premiere in Los Angeles , she wore an Iris Van Herpen scarlet red gown, which had an ethereal effect with a tulle embellishment throughout.