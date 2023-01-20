ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Rowland Wraps Up in Fendi Trenchcoat With Sleek Thigh-high Boots for Shani Darden Launch Party

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnP1E_0kLyc5iA00

Kelly Rowland made a sleek arrival in a full monogram Fendi trenchcoat to a launch dinner in Los Angeles on Thursday. The dinner was to celebrate the launch of famed aesthetician Shani Darden’s Triple Acid Signature Peel.

The details of Rowland’s outfit included a double-breasted design with two epaulettes, adorned in brown buttons. It had a matching belt that cinched at her waist and a brown buckle. According to the brand’s official site, the coat is comprised of tonal-brown canvas-jacquard. The singer coordinated the look with a pair of thigh-high sleek black boots with a round toe. Underneath, she wore a pair of sheer, opaque stockings.

More from WWD

When it came to accessories, Rowland donned a cuban link gold necklace, a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings and a pair of brown-toned sunglasses with a pointy, cat-eye like frame. Her hair channeled Betty Hoop with a curly, short cut. It framed the front of her face and the nape of her neck, adding a more sharp look to her tailored ensemble. Rowland’s haircut was by Kendall Dorsey and her hair was styled by Devante Turnbull.

Rowland joined a number of A-listers at the product launch event, including Rachel Zoe and Shay Mitchell . Mitchell wore a wraparound gray miniskirt with a matching oversize blouse tucked inside.

Rowland has had other recent standout looks. To the premiere of the “BMF” season two, she embraced liquid leather in a black ensemble, which featured a blazer, straight-leg pants and a black top underneath. At the “Babylon” premiere in Los Angeles , she wore an Iris Van Herpen scarlet red gown, which had an ethereal effect with a tulle embellishment throughout.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Doja Cat Dons Head-to-toe Red and 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Schiaparelli Couture Show Front Row

Doja Cat arrived at Schiaparelli’s haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing head-to-toe red — literally. To support Schiaparelli and its creative director Daniel Roseberry in debuting the brand’s latest couture offerings, the musician wore a red Schiaparelli corset dress with beaded skirt and a red shawl with red below-the-knee boots, with her body covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals applied by hand by makeup artist Pat McGrath.More from WWDFront Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Atlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals She accessorized with a pair of red statement earrings....
WWD

Halle Bailey Dresses Up in Chocolate Nicolas Jebran Gown for Beyoncé’s Performance at Royal Atlantis Hotel

Halle Bailey made a chic arrival to the Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” celebration in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Saturday. The hotel’s opening included a coveted performance by Beyoncé. Bailey arrived in a Nicolas Jebran gown, which featured an off-the-shoulder design and a mermaid-style fit. The gown had an overlap border around her shoulders, overtop a flesh colored mesh neckline. The back of the gown featured a dramatic slit from the bottom of her torso to her feet, bordered in velvet-like material. Bailey wore a pair of tan pointy-toe heels, and worked with stylist Nichole Goodman for...
WWD

Kylie Jenner Roars on Arrival With Lion’s Head Shawl for Schiaparelli’s Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

Kylie Jenner arrived at Schiaparelli’s runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday wearing an African savannah-inspired ensemble in a literally animalistic sense of the word. To join the legion of celebrities in the front row, the reality star and entrepreneur wore a formfitting ruched floor-length strapped black dress with a shawl designed to look like a lion’s head. According to a post on Jenner’s Instagram account, the faux lion’s head was handmade from manmade materials. She coordinated the look with gold-toe Schiaparelli pumps and accessorized with a gold top handle bag and eye stud earrings. More from WWDFront Row...
WWD

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
WWD

Chloe Bailey Wraps Up in Green Tony Ward Couture Gown for Atlantis The Royal Hotel’s Star-studded Reveal With Beyoncé

Chloe Bailey commanded stares when arriving at the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal on Saturday in Dubai. The hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” included a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Beyoncé. Bailey’s vibrant gown, by Tony Ward Couture, featured long, cape-like sleeves that fell to the ground, creating a pool of fabric around her feet. There were cutouts on each side and a twist of fabric in the center. She accessorized with gold and silver bracelets and a statement pair of oversized circle earrings that symbolized an armor shield. When it came to hair, she came hot with fiery red locs styled...
WWD

Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner Stun at Schiaparelli

The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr of...
WWD

Lisa Rinna Is Up for Everything and Anything in Kenzo Front Row

On Friday night, the tables were turned at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, with musical artists taking to their seats rather than the stage for the third chapter of Nigo’s tenure at Kenzo. Outside, Parisian fans had given a warm welcome, screaming in delight as the likes of rappers Pusha T, Skepta, Tyga and Kodak Black, who was carrying his one-year-old daughter Queen Yuri Kapri in his arms, came in thick and fast.More from WWDFumito Ganryu Men's Fall 2023Arturo Obegero Men's Fall 2023Lazoschmidl Men's Fall 2023 Pharrell Williams also arrived with his family, posing with wife Helen Lasichanh and son Rocket in...
WWD

Anne Hathaway Gives Puffer Coat the High-fashion Treatment for ‘Eileen’ Premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2023

Anne Hathaway attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Saturday in an all-black winter-ready Versace ensemble for the premiere of the film, “Eileen,” which she stars in. Hathaway’s outfit was from the brand’s winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. It included a padded sleek coat, with a corset like insert on the bodice that cinched her at the waist and had a slight oversize silhouette. Underneath the coat, she wore a textured black minidress with gold detailing on the straps and a gold embroidery on the hem of the skirt.More from WWDGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible...
PARK CITY, UT
WWD

Ariana Grande Sings ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ in a Shoppable Pink Chunky Cardigan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no denying that Ariana Grande has a voice sent from the heavens. So, when Grande took to Instagram on January 20th to share herself singing an a cappella version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, we noted not only her angelic vocals but also her chunky blanket-jacket moment. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes To our...
WWD

Robert Pattinson Dons Skirt and Textured Brown Jacket to Dior Homme Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Robert Pattinson sat front row at the Dior Homme Fall 2023 Menswear Show on Friday in Paris in a blue skirt. Pattinson also wore an oversized, textured brown jacket with a sharp lapel and an added mock zip-neck style insert. Underneath, he went for a classic route, opting for a stark white top. He coordinated his look with a pair of dramatic knee-length chunky boots, with a pronounced round toe.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023A First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in Tokyo Pattinson attended the fashion show with a slew of...
WWD

Inside Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis Royal Hotel in Dubai: The Stars, the Sequins, the Set List and the Blue Ivy Duet

Fireworks were bursting and so was the onstage glamour when Beyoncé opened her highly anticipated performance at Atlantis The Royal hotel’s “Grand Reveal Weekend” on Saturday in Dubai. The singer made a vibrant entrance in a bright yellow gown with scale-like details by Atelier Zuhra. The custom dress featured a bustier-style bodice with sheer panels and a skirt that was cut with two side slits at the center. Behind her back, she had on a full-body piece covered in feathers that gave the look a dramatic finish.More from WWDAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet ArrivalsRBD's Outfits...
WWD

Undercover Men’s Fall 2023

This collection had crafty flair, with glittering designs on denim, patches and poetry on baseball and bomber jackets and delicate beading on raincoats, trousers and beanies. Jun Takahashi was certainly busy, covering the surface of an oversized bomber with more than 100 patches and tapping a poet to add literary flair to baseball jackets, with the mysterious words, “A Wolf Will Never Be a Pet.”
WWD

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

SHANGHAI — Louis Vuitton has appointed the Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang its latest brand ambassador. Wang, who is on tour in Europe, showed up at Louis Vuitton men’s fashion show in an all-black ensemble and mingled with fellow guests such as Usher, Tyga, JJ Lin and Jasper Liu. More from WWDYear of the Rabbit Limited Edition TimepiecesYear of Rabbit Chinese New Year CampaignsEmerging Chinese Influencers to Watch in 2023 “I’m getting ready for an American tour, then South America and probably Europe after that. The European crowds are crazy. There’s a lot of prep, but I’m excited,” Wang told WWD before...
WWD

Naomi Campbell Wears Statement Coat at Dior Homme’s Fall 2023 Show

Naomi Campbell attended the Dior Homme show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, wearing a coat-focused ensemble. In honor of Dior Homme’s latest runway show, the legendary supermodel wore a full Dior look, including a gray statement coat with a wrap collar detailing, a structured black suit and aviator sunglasses. She topped off the look with a pair of black square-toe boots.More from WWDRBD's Outfits Through the Years: Tours, Red Carpets and More Standout StyleBackstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023Dior Men's Fall 2023 Dior Homme’s fall 2023 runway show was designed under the creative direction of Kim Jones. The brand’s latest menswear...
WWD

Blackpink’s Jisoo Looks Ethereal With Sheer Details at Dior’s Paris Haute Couture Show Front Row

Jisoo arrived at Dior’s haute couture show during Paris Haute Couture Week on Monday, wearing an ethereal, classic-inspired, head-to-toe Dior ensemble. In support of the brand’s latest couture collection and Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Blackpink singer and K-pop star wore an all-white ensemble, including a white dress with wide straps, an embroidered bodice and a pleated skirt, along with a sheer white shirt underneath. She coordinated the look with white lace pointy-toe heels, and a white and floral Dior top-handle bag. More from WWDGiambattista Valli Couture Spring 2023Backstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring...
WWD

Nahmias Men’s Fall 2023

It was Doni Nahmias’ third showing in Paris, but the first with a full-scale international audience for his softened-up California streetwear silhouettes. Already high in the buzz stakes — celebrity fans include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lewis Hamilton and Jennifer Lopez — the self-taught designer ramped up the buzz factor with a performance from rapper Kodak Black, with whom he created a capsule this season and who also walked the show.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Doja Cat’s Jeweled Entrance, Pomellato’s New Ambassador

CAT’S MEOW: The buzz ahead of Monday morning’s Schiaparelli show was that she had been in makeup since 5 a.m., and that the look would be spectacular. The she in question was Doja Cat, and when the rapper arrived she didn’t disappoint with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that had been hand-applied covering her face, head and arms. Her dramatic entrance prompted wows through the crowd. More from WWDDior Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023Backstage at Dior Men's Fall 2023 Doja Cat’s been upping the ante with eclectic makeup looks each season, and this intricate assembly matched the silk faille bustier, hand-knit skirr...
WWD

Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2023

Six years into his eponymous brand, Ludovic de Saint Sernin wanted to “take a minute to realize that he’s living his dream,” he said backstage after his Sunday morning show. Not only has he grown his own cult following and weathered the pandemic as an independent label,...
WWD

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Men’s Fall 2023

Tired of the constant noise, Mihara Yasuhiro’s fall collection was a commentary on authenticity and imitation in which he played with distressed thrift-store tropes and inventively turned them on their heads. In a former furniture store just down the street from the Arc de Triomphe, disguised as one of...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy