KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
KETV.com
Beercade 2 hosts pinballers vying for $170,000 national prize
OMAHA, Neb. — More than 1,000 pinball players from 47 states competed Saturday for their share of a $170,000 prize pool. Beercade 2 in Omaha's Little Bohemia neighborhood hosted 16 of the players. The tournament has grown over the past few years with more than 8,000 events happening in...
KETV.com
Mutual of Omaha to officially start construction on new headquarters in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Construction will officially start this week on the future skyscraper in downtown Omaha. Mutual of Omaha announced they will be having a ceremonial groundbreaking on Wednesday for their new tower. The new headquarters will be located at 14th and Farnam streets — the former site of...
KETV.com
Brooks & Dunn to perform in Omaha this June
OMAHA, Neb. — A legendary country music duo will be performing in Omaha this June. On Monday, Brooks & Dunn announced a concert at CHI Health Center on June 1. The 17-stop tour, which opens in Kansas City on May 4, also includes Scott McCreery. “Last year, you all...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
KETV.com
62-year-old man serving life in prison for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. — A 62-year-old man serving life in prison died Monday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Marty Nuzum, whose sentence started in February 2003, was sentenced to life for murdering his then ex-girlfriend Judy Rowe in Douglas County in 2002. Nuzum's cause...
KETV.com
Dozens of Omaha metro physicians voice opposition to new abortion bill
OMAHA, Neb. — On the anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday, activists gathered across the country calling for action to secure abortion rights. Reproductive rights rallies took place from coast to coast. Advocates marked what would have been 50 years since the landmark supreme court case that established federal protections for abortion.
KETV.com
Benson event honors victims of holiday house fire, loss of life
OMAHA, Neb. — Saturday in Benson, an event to honor the victims of an early morning house fire that happened just two days after Christmas. Michael Pratt, Rashelle Kirkland and Jaya Moore-Clark were life-flighted to St. Elizabeth Burn Center in Lincoln after the fire, where Jaya died from her injuries.
KETV.com
Lincoln police identify homicide victim, provide new details about incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police identified the victim of a homicide and provided new details in the 18-year-old's death. Investigators said the homicide, which occurred Saturday morning, started with an argument between two neighbors about pets, then escalated. Lincoln police said 29-year-old Armon Rejai killed 18-year-old Julian Martinez of...
KETV.com
Great Outdoors: Mahoney State Park winter fun
OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Wagner with Nebraska Game and Parks stopped by first news Saturday to talk about winter fun families can have at Mahoney State Park. Connected to the Activity Center is the ice skating pavilion, which is open during the winter and provides great family fun. Ice...
KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man wanted for 2020 homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department arrested man wanted in connection to a 2020 homicide hours after releasing his identity to the public. OPD said 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted in connection to a 2020 homicide, he'll be booked on first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
KETV.com
'It could save your friend': Raising awareness about youth cardiac arrest
OMAHA, Neb. — Some school lessons are life-changing. Others are life-saving. Around a lunch table, Creighton Prep nurse Katie Thompson is teaching half a dozen teenage boys how to perform CPR, and use an AED. "Someone's gonna grab the AED, someone's gonna look and listen," said Thompson, while demonstrating...
KETV.com
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
KETV.com
Lincoln police: 18-year-old dead, 29-year-old arrested after shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said a neighborhood disturbance led to an 18-year-old shot dead and a 29-year-old arrested. LPD said officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Officers said they found...
KETV.com
Children's nursing programs address staff shortages
OMAHA, Neb. — ICU nurse Heather Bills knows that prematurely born baby Marcus' health is in her hands. "This is seriously the best part, is just holding him," said Bills. "I take care of babies that are like the size of a pop bottle, so that's terrifying. I mean, one mistake and you could literally lose a life."
KETV.com
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night. Just before 8 p.m., the pedestrian was hit near 18th and Cuming streets. Paramedics transported the pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition — police have not said if they...
KETV.com
Demand of vehicles based on multiple factors, one expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Car enthusiasts and those on the market for a new vehicle filled CHI Health Center Arena Friday afternoon and evening for the Midlands International Auto Show. Those looking for a vehicle, looked Steve Ryan, showed up to see exactly what they'll be getting because they know a dealership may not have their desired vehicle.
