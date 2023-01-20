ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia County, NM

Meta helping Museum of Natural History and Science expand programs

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r96lA_0kLybzeS00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Museum of Natural History and Science will soon be expanding its education and science programming. This is thanks to a grant from Facebook’s parent company.

‘First Friday Fractals’ return to the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science

Meta is donating $300,000 over the course of five years. Officials will use the funding to make the museum and its programs more accessible to people living in Valencia County. This includes funding yearly visits, for five years, for every 5th-grade class in Valencia County, as well as annual attendance for Valencia County residents.

The grant will also help fund new space science programming and planetarium shows.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque councilors want millions to spruce up Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has dozens and dozens of requests for state funding for everything from libraries and parks to cop cars and road projects, but one of the ongoing themes is to fix up the city’s most iconic street, Route 66. “It will be great. It will tie the city together and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS teachers duct-taped to wall to raise funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elementary school came up with a creative fundraiser using duct tape. Three staff members at Tomasita Elementary School were taped to a wall to support after-school programs.  “I had one of the little second-grade girls who came up and was really scared to put the tape on me and so she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival

[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial

Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. Judge: Solomon Peña to stay behind bars through trial. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/. State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/state-high-court-asking-for-more-details-in-albuquerque-gerrymandering-case/. Resolution would create Children’s Bill of Rights.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Belen mayor racking up thousands in campaign sign fines

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after the mayoral election in Belen, there are complaints that someone is breaking the law by refusing to take down his campaign signs. That someone is the mayor.   Robert Noblin for City of Belen Mayor – those are the campaign signs seen at the mayor’s home. They could […]
BELEN, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday

After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NM Runners are off to a franchise best start

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Runners are now 3-0 on the year, after a 16-7 victory over Colorado Inferno FC on Saturday night at the Rio Rancho Events Center. This 3-game undefeated streak is the best start in franchise history. Second-year striker, Mehrshad Ahmadi led the Runners once again on Saturday, as he finished […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds thicken, winds increase overnight

After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills. Winter storm watches are already posted for eastern NM where snow totals will reach 3-5″ with locally higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains of 8-10″. Only lighter snow accumulation is expected over the San Juan Mountains this time with southern NM taking the highest totals. The main feature for the ABQ metro will be the strong canyon wind gusts of 45-55 mph late Monday morning through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court is asking for more details on the legal fight over redistricting. Last year, the Republican Party sued the governor, lieutenant governor, and Democratic leadership after the legislature redrew that state’s congressional map, which incorporated the South Valley into the second congressional district – a historically Republican stronghold that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives

A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy