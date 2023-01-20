Have you checked your savings account interest rate lately? If not, you could be missing out on some extra cash.The big picture: While rising interest rates to combat inflation have made mortgages and loans more pricey, they've also pushed some savings account rates above 3%. The national average is just 0.33%.Why it matters: Detroiters face disproportionately high basic costs for property taxes, auto insurance and utilities — making every dollar critical.Families with savings between $250 and $749 are less likely to be evicted or miss a housing or utility payment if their income is disrupted, a 2020 U of M...

