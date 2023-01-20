Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
msn.com
Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account
Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
How to boost your savings account
Have you checked your savings account interest rate lately? If not, you could be missing out on some extra cash.The big picture: While rising interest rates to combat inflation have made mortgages and loans more pricey, they've also pushed some savings account rates above 3%. The national average is just 0.33%.Why it matters: Detroiters face disproportionately high basic costs for property taxes, auto insurance and utilities — making every dollar critical.Families with savings between $250 and $749 are less likely to be evicted or miss a housing or utility payment if their income is disrupted, a 2020 U of M...
Airlines squeeze rewards programs
Pent-up demand is driving travelers to frequent flyer programs and rewards credit cards, but airlines are making it harder to cash in on popular perks. The big picture: Now that people are packing flights again there are fewer and less appealing rewards to go around. What's happening: Airlines, including Delta,...
Flirting with default will cost us (eventually)
The debt ceiling circus has arrived in D.C. and seems poised for a monthslong stay. The big picture: The closer Uncle Sam comes to potentially stiffing creditors, the bigger the implications will be for the markets and the economy. Driving the news: While the debt limit was hit last week,...
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
59K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0