Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project
Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
thatoregonlife.com
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Approves Funding For Reopening In 2023
Kah-Nee-Ta was once a thriving resort and tourist destination in Warm Springs. The resort featured an Olympic size swimming pool, lodge, spa, restaurants, golf course, and RV park. Living out most of its peak season in the summertime, adored by families for decades, quickly becoming an annual vacation destination for those near and far. Those days all came to a screeching halt in 2018 when the resort sadly shuttered its doors for good. Or so we thought.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ St. Charles building new cancer center in Redmond
St. Charles Health System says it will build a cancer center in Redmond so that patients in nearby communities don’t need to go all the way to Bend for treatment. The hospital says it is using $90 million in bonds secured in 2020 to build a new cancer center on the St. Charles Redmond campus at the corner of Canal Boulevard and Kingwood Avenue. The goal is to break ground in 2023 and to open the facility in 2025.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Dozens of trees, signs vandalized in northwest Bend
Someone or a group of people are responsible for vandalizing a neighborhood in northwest Bend over the weekend. Police received calls Saturday morning of dozens of trees and 10 signs being knocked down or damaged. This was primarily around Summit High School and Pacific Crest Middle School. There were cones...
centraloregondaily.com
Beck & Phoenix playing Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer
Beck & Phoenix are making but one stop in Oregon this year, and that will be at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend. The concert, which includes guests Jenny Lewis and Sir Chloe, will be on Aug. 3. Online-only local presale is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at BendConcerts.com....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascades Wedding Show sees boom in attendance this year
If you’ve got the ring, all you need now is the cake, the invitations, the venue, and about a million other things. The Cascades Wedding Show this weekend looked to help all those couples who are anxious to cross some things off their lists. The show at the Riverhouse...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
centraloregondaily.com
Hearing Monday on Parkside Place; Could mean 138 Bend affordable housing units
A public hearing will be held Monday by the Bend Planning Commission on the master plan for a development that could bring dozens of affordable housing units Bend’s east side. Parkside Place, which would be on property from Bear Creek Road to Highway 20, would include 346 housing units....
KTVZ
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
centraloregonian.com
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Dr. Van Gesner was an early Central Oregon doctor, rancher and land fraud participant
One of the most colorful and well-educated men of early Central Oregon was Van Gesner. He was born in Salem, Oregon in July 1852. He grew up in Salem and attended schools there. He attended Willamette University for one year, then went to Philadelphia to attend Jefferson Medical College. He graduated with a medical degree in 1883. That same year, he set up a medical practice in Prineville. He had a very active medical practice but found it to be very stressful and it affected his health. Dr. Gesner married Annie Fields, a native of Brownsville, Oregon in 1886. They had two children. He moved to southern California for health reasons but soon found he had to abandon his medical practice to preserve his health.
KTVZ
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises
Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips, damage tally rises appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Highway 20 east of Bend
(CORRECTION: The collision occurred at an intersection just north of Highway 20, not on the highway itself) One person was killed and two people were injured in a T-Bone at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road...
centraloregondaily.com
Hunnell Road camper catches fire; cause believed to be smoking
Bend Fire and Rescue put out a camper fire on Hunnell Road on Saturday, according to Deputy Fire Marshall Cindy Kettering. Reports of the fire came in just before 4 p.m., and crews found a pickup-style camper completely ablaze when they arrived. They were able to put out the fire...
KTVZ
Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
centraloregonian.com
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
centraloregondaily.com
OSHA fines Safeway for safety violations following Bend store shooting
Safeway has been issued two citations for safety violations by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSHA) after its investigation following the deadly shooting last summer at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. OSHA said the violations did not contribute to the deaths that day. One violation was...
kpic
Sheriff: 71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Oregon ranch in livestock neglect investigation
TERREBONNE, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 5000 block of 10th Street in Terrebonne after receiving information of possible animal neglect involving livestock, including KuneKune pigs, Guinea hogs, and dairy and meat goats. The search warrant was executed on Friday and...
As Bend city councilors hold ‘listening session’ on affordable housing issues, homeless man warms up in City Hall lobby
Bend city councilors met on Thursday to discuss and gather input about two of the top issues residents say are of concern in Central Oregon: affordable housing and homelessness. The post As Bend city councilors hold ‘listening session’ on affordable housing issues, homeless man warms up in City Hall lobby appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0