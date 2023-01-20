ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”
Democrats see Mississippi governor’s race as ripe for an upset

Democrats in Mississippi are feeling optimistic that their party will be able to oust Gov. Tate Reeves (R) from the governor’s mansion this fall after Democrat Brandon Presley’s recent entry in the race. Reeves has suffered from low approval ratings and has been name-checked at times in the...
Governor Hochul honors Buffalo blizzard heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul honored many of Buffalo’s blizzard heroes Saturday. These everyday people and first responders put it all on the line to be good neighbors. “We have been tested,” Governor Hochul said. “We have been tested by fire, by snow, by blizzards and...
