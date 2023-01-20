Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Classroom Teachers Association plans to fight back against Gov. Ron DeSantis' new union bill
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says a new bill he plans to sign would increase teacher pay by half a billion dollars but he also wants to restrict teacher unions from having a say in who gets that raise. DeSantis’ plan revealed Monday in Orlando would...
Florida Gov. Blocks African American Studies Course From High Schools Because It ‘Significantly Lacks Educational Value’
The department said they would be open to reassessing the course in the future.
seattlemedium.com
Florida To Black People: We’re Not Teaching Your History
The Florida Department of Education officially launched its 2023 Black History Month Student and Educator Contests with the theme of celebrating the achievements of African American Floridians. In the same breath, they’ve rejected the College Board’s AP African American course for high school students. On Jan. 19, news...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida bill would make all students eligible for private school vouchers
A new bill filed in Tallahassee, if passed, will allow all students in the state of Florida to receive private school vouchers. All students would be eligible, regardless of income or whether they are in public school or are being home-schooled. Some lawmakers call this bill the start of a...
Action News Jax
Massive school choice expansion proposal drawing applause and concern
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing what would be the largest expansion of school choice in the state’s history this legislative session. The plan would allow all Florida students to obtain scholarships to private and charter schools, but some education advocates fear it will pull money out of traditional public schools.
Ron DeSantis Is Banning Black Studies in Schools and It's Disgraceful | Opinion
Americans who are concerned with free speech should be terrified by reactionary government officials like DeSantis, who answer hard questions with censorship.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
Pensacola mom named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year
An active duty Air Force mom and volunteer firefighter from Pensacola was named the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, according to American Mothers, Inc. a national non-profit organization responsible for searching for and selecting the National Mother of the Year.
fox35orlando.com
Students at Bethune-Cookman University upset over mold, other unsafe school conditions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students at Bethune-Cookman University said they’re fed up. They’re planning a protest in response to the school’s announcement it had chosen not to hire NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed as the new football coach. Reed had criticized conditions at the school. Now,...
classiccountry1045.com
Governor DeSantis Ok’s Grant To Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ian In DeSoto County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he has directed the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to utilize $13.8 million in grant funding to support and expand mental health resources for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Governor also awarded $1 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to help teachers and other school employees who suffered impacts from Hurricane Ian.
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
Florida Unemployment Rate Changed Drastically. What Does It Mean for You?
Photo byPhoto 130579872 © Jillian Cain | Dreamstime.com. Florida's unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in December despite employers struggling to fill openings. Florida employers collectively report 442,000 job openings, down from 455,000 in December. About 271,000 Floridians were unemployed last month from a labor force totaling 10.76 million workers.
Phys.org
Some health risks from climate change in Florida may surprise. This one affects millions
Some of the health impacts of climate change are obvious and already apparent in Florida, such as more cases of heat stress and mosquito-borne tropical diseases. But it may be surprising that as climate conditions intensify, health experts say it also will increase the risk of sickness and death for people with diabetes.
aarp.org
Family Caregiver Resources for Florida
Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
Jimmy Patronis Recognizes Florida Thrift Week
This week, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a proclamation recognizing the week of January 16, 2023 – January 20, 2023 as Florida Thrift Week. This proclamation highlights the practice and the benefits of thrift and the positive impacts it has on Florida’s economy. Thrift is a long-time American tradition that promotes financial literacy which leads to responsible consumerism and smart saving practices.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Florida Man Claims $1 Million Win On 300X The Cash Scratch-Off
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of
flkeysnews.com
Thousands of Floridians could lose Medicaid coverage soon. What should you be doing now?
Almost a million Floridians are slated to lose their Medicaid coverage starting in April once the federal COVID-19 emergency comes to an end. Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.
how to spend safari vacation in Florida
A safari vacation in Florida may not be the first thing that comes to mind when planning a trip, but the state is home to a variety of unique and exciting wildlife experiences. Here are a few ways to make the most of a safari vacation in Florida:
wqcs.org
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Businesses and Residents of Florida Affected by Hurricane Nicole
Florida - Monday January 23, 2023: Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Florida following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages that occurred Nov. 7-30 from Hurricane Nicole. Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan...
